Yusoff Rawther charged with trafficking in cannabis

KUALA LUMPUR: A former research assistant to a politician was charged in the High Court here today with trafficking in 305 grams of cannabis on Sept 6.

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, 31, pleaded not guilty after the charge was re-read to him before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin following the transfer of the case to the High Court.

The court set Dec 13 for mention of the case.

He was charged with trafficking in the drug at a car park in front of the surau at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters at 10.15 am last Sept 6.

The charge, framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, provides life imprisonment and also a whipping of not less than 12 lashes upon conviction.

On Oct 9, Muhammed Yusoff pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing two imitation pistols at a roadside near a condominium in Jalan Bukit Kiara here at 9.25 am on Sept 6.

The charge, under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, provides imprisonment for up to one year or a maximum fine of RM5,000 or both if convicted.

DPP Mohd Sabri Othman prosecuted while Muhammed Yusoff was represented by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.