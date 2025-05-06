Zairil withdraws defamation suit after activists retract unfounded allegations

GEORGE TOWN: State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari today withdrew his defamation suit against activists Ravinder Singh and Khoo Salma Nasution, following their retraction of allegedly defamatory remarks made during the 2023 Penang State Election.

Zairil confirmed the withdrawal at the Penang Sessions Court, stating that all parties acknowledged the allegations were unfounded.

“The case has reached its conclusion at the Penang Sessions Court today. Both defendants have retracted their statements and expressed sincere regret over the matter.

“As a result, I have agreed to withdraw my suit against them. May this serve as a lesson to always verify your facts before making unfounded allegations and irresponsible claims,” Zairil said in a statement posted on Facebook.

In a joint statement, Ravinder and Khoo acknowledged that their allegations were unfounded and expressed regret for any embarrassment, inconvenience, or reputational harm caused to Zairil as a result of their statements and any ensuing misunderstandings.

“The parties are unanimously of the opinion that bringing the matter to a close is in the best interest of all concerned. Khoo and Ravinder have removed the recording from their respective social media accounts and further undertake not to republish the same,” the statement read.

According to the statement, on Aug 5, 2023, a recording was uploaded by Khoo on her X account, depicting an interaction between herself and Ravinder during a civil protest against the Penang South Reclamation project.

The same recording was subsequently shared on Ravinder’s Facebook page on Aug 22, 2023.

The recording referenced Zairil’s role as a member of the Penang government and alleged that a familial connection influenced the appointment of the project delivery partner for the reclamation project.