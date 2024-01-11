Zero tolerance for those instilling racial hatred - PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that he cannot tolerate those who sow seeds of hatred among races in the country.

Describing this as the emergence of racism in Malaysia, Anwar cited examples of individuals who tried to mock the physical features of certain races, such as refusing to cooperate with those who have slanted eyes or dark skin.

“Does Islam permit insults based on skin colour? Isn’t Bilal bin Rabah, who had thick lips and dark skin, embraced by the family of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as part of their family?” he said during the “Temu Anwar” programme at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) here today.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and UPNM vice-chancellor Lt Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad.

The prime minister said that currently, there are parties accusing him of being pro-Chinese due to his good relations with DAP, despite this having no relevance at all.

“We possess humanity. What is so exceptional about the Malays? The Malays exhibit the highest culture and the most refined manners and etiquette. As long as you do not diminish our dignity, principles, religion and culture, which define our identity, we welcome everyone else,” he said.

Citing the situation in Gaza, Palestine, Anwar said the attacks on the region stemmed from extreme racial sentiment and hostility towards Islam and Arabs.

He said this sentiment has led to Israel’s attack on Gaza over the past 68 years, seizing land and homes and committing genocide.

“Do the Americans who speak in defence of Israel lack knowledge? They have knowledge. Is there not enough information? There is sufficient information. So what is the problem? The real issue lies in humanity and human values.

“We are a small country and this does not imply that we are at war with anyone, but we are also human. We share humanitarian values. People are killed daily, houses are bombed, and mosques and churches are destroyed every day. At the very least, we raise our voices... We oppose atrocities, not individuals, races or their religions,” he said.

After the event, Anwar attended a ‘kenduri rakyat’ at the UPNM Mosque compound before performing Friday prayers at the mosque.