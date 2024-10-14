Zulkifli dismisses ‘Islam is under threat’ narrative as false

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan stressed that the claim of Islam being under threat is a misleading narrative aimed at deceiving Malaysians.

He asserted that Islam has remained not only secure and unchallenged during the Unity Government’s tenure but has also continued to thrive and flourish in Malaysia.

“This narrative portraying Islam as threatened and under attack has been perpetuated for far too long, primarily to garner support and incite religious sentiments,” he stated.

“This should be stopped and a fair narrative in line with the government’s aspirations and wishes should be highlighted,” he said.

On Oct 6, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that the government had never discussed changing the status of Islam as the religion of the federation

The Prime Minister said the accusations made by the opposition regarding the issue were a distortion of facts and could incite hatred.

Meanwhile, Zulkifli noted that Malaysia has become a key destination for renowned scholars from around the world, who come to share their knowledge, deliver sermons, and offer guidance.

Some of the prominent scholars who have visited include Al-Imam Al-Akbar Sheikhul Azhar Dr Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed El-Tayeb; Sheikh Ali Jum’ah; Sheikh Ali al-Qaradaghi; Sheikh Abu Bakar Ahmad; Sheikh Yasir Qadhi; Sheikh Omar Suleiman; Sheikh Ahmed al- Raysuni; and Sheikh Maheral-Muayqali.

“These esteemed scholars have commended Malaysia for fostering an environment rich in knowledge and for the remarkable development of Islam within the country,“ he said.

He also dismissed allegations that Islamic law and the Syariah Court are under threat, labelling them as baseless and malicious. He reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to upholding Islamic law and the judiciary.

“This commitment is comprehensive, encompassing not only the creation of substantive and procedural laws but also the development of human resources, infrastructure, and the entire Syariah legal ecosystem.

“The government’s efforts, such as the study of the Syariah Judge Remuneration Act, the establishment of the Syariah Judicial Appointments Commission, and the creation of the Malaysian Syariah Judicial Academy, underscore its dedication to strengthening Syariah legislation,” he said.