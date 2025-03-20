Audi eyes sports car revival

AUDI is considering a return to the sports car segment following the discontinuation of the TT in 2023 and the R8 in 2024, marking the first time in decades that the German automaker has been without a two-door model in its lineup. The company is now exploring the possibility of a new sports car inspired by the original TT, signalling a potential resurgence in the category.

During a recent Volkswagen Group financial presentation, Audi CEO Gernot Döllner confirmed that sports cars remain an essential part of the brand’s identity. He emphasised that integrating a new sports car into the portfolio was a priority, but timing would be crucial. While acknowledging the challenges posed by Audi’s restructuring efforts, including the planned reduction of 7,500 jobs by the end of the decade, Döllner maintained that sports cars were part of his broader vision for the company’s future.

Audi’s new design chief, Massimo Frascella, is expected to play a key role in shaping the revival. A long-time admirer of the original TT, Frascella was so captivated by its design that he once took a day off work to admire the car at a dealership. Döllner noted that Frascella had carried a deep appreciation for Audi throughout his career, and now was the time to channel that passion into the brand’s next evolution.

Before launching a new sports car, Audi aimed to strengthen its core lineup, which included the newly introduced A5 replacing the A4, updated petrol and electric A6 models, the latest Q5, and the electric Q6 E-Tron. The company, like the rest of the Volkswagen Group, has faced slower-than-expected demand for electric vehicles and challenges in software development, factors that must be addressed before expanding its performance offerings.

Audi has long been defined by its groundbreaking sports cars. The original Quattro coupe established the brand as a technological innovator, the TT demonstrated its design expertise, and the R8 solidified its status among the world’s premier performance car manufacturers. While mainstream models remain crucial for the company’s success, a new sports car could reaffirm Audi’s legacy in automotive excellence and performance.