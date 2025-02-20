Audi reverts to traditional naming strategy

AUDI has officially abandoned its short-lived attempt at a new naming scheme, returning to a more traditional approach where model numbers reflect vehicle size rather than powertrain type. The automaker had initially introduced a revised system in March 2023, designating even numbers for electric vehicles (EVs) and odd numbers for combustion-engine models. However, the brand has now decided to revert to its previous method, simplifying its lineup for customers.

Under the reinstated naming convention, Audi will differentiate powertrains using specific suffixes: “TFSI” for petrol engines, “TFSIe” for plug-in hybrids, “TDI” for diesel, and “e-Tron” for fully electric models. Additionally, body styles will retain their familiar designations—Sedan, Avant, or Sportback. This move eliminates the previously introduced double-digit powertrain-based naming format, which was often criticised for being confusing. Terms like “55 TFSI” and “40 TDI” leave many consumers struggling to identify a vehicle’s specifications at a glance.

The upcoming next-generation A6 will be the first model to adopt this revised approach. Initially set to be rebranded as the A7, Audi has now confirmed it will retain the A6 name, with the combustion-engine variant debuting on March 4.

Audi’s model lineup will continue to distinguish between sedans and SUVs using “A” and “Q” prefixes, respectively. However, the brand is streamlining its offerings by discontinuing smaller models such as the A1 and Q2 once they reach the end of their life cycles. The updated naming strategy will only apply to future releases, meaning existing models—such as the recently introduced A5—will not revert to their previous A4 designation.

While Audi had previously set a target to transition to an all-electric lineup by 2033, the company has recently adopted a more flexible stance. Acknowledging that consumer demand for internal combustion engines remains strong, Audi now plans to maintain a diversified portfolio rather than forcing an accelerated shift to EVs.