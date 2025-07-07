BMW M2 CS sets record-breaking lap at Nurburgring

THE new BMW M2 CS has redefined expectations in the compact sports car segment with a record-breaking lap at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. On 11 April 2025, BMW M development engineer Jorg Weidinger piloted the latest generation of the M2 CS around the legendary 20.823km circuit in just 7 minutes and 25.5 seconds. This performance shaved a full eight seconds off the previous record in the compact category and improved upon Weidinger’s own best time in the previous M2 model by 13 seconds.

This achievement not only places the M2 CS at the forefront of its class but also adds another milestone to BMW M’s storied legacy of performance excellence on one of the world’s most demanding circuits. The Nurburgring, often dubbed the ‘Green Hell’, is considered the ultimate proving ground for high-performance vehicles, with over 70 corners testing a car’s dynamics, stability, and engineering prowess. Each record attempt is closely supervised and verified by independent testing authorities, ensuring all vehicles remain in production-spec condition.

Weidinger’s new lap time surpasses the benchmark previously held by the BMW M4 CS, M4 CSL, and M3 CS–three mid-size models that had all previously dipped below the 7:30-minute barrier. Among them, the M4 CSL remains the fastest production car in BMW Group history, with an officially notarised time of 7:18.137 minutes.

The record at the Nordschleife highlights not only the M2 CS’s capabilities but also underscores BMW M’s deep-rooted connection with the Nürburgring, a partnership now spanning over 25 years. The manufacturer maintains a permanent presence at the circuit through the BMW M Power Grandstand, the BMW M Bridge, and the M Driving Experience. The adjacent BMW M Test Centre is where future M models are refined and put through rigorous testing prior to entering series production.

This extensive integration ensures that every BMW M vehicle benefits from direct feedback gained on the Nordschleife. In racing, BMW M Motorsport has also found remarkable success at the venue, with 21 overall wins at the Nürburgring 24-hour endurance race.

At the core of the new BMW M2 CS’s performance is a heavily upgraded powertrain and an engineering focus on lightweight construction. Its 3.0-litre straight-six engine, fitted with BMW M TwinPower Turbo technology, delivers 530hp and 650Nm of torque. Power is sent exclusively to the rear wheels via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. The result is a compact sports coupé that responds with razor-sharp precision and ferocious acceleration.

Underpinning this dynamic prowess is a suite of motorsport-derived technologies, including model-specific engine mounts, adaptive M suspension, and a high-performance M compound braking system. The car’s agility is further enhanced by a 30-kilogram weight reduction, achieved through the extensive use of carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in both exterior and interior components.

Adding to its track-ready appeal, the BMW M2 CS comes fitted with forged M light-alloy wheels as standard. These details contribute to a heightened driving experience aimed at purists and enthusiasts seeking maximum performance in a compact form.

Manufactured at BMW Group’s state-of-the-art facility in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, the M2 CS will be released as a limited edition model, with global market entry expected by late summer 2025. In Germany, it is priced at €115,000, which is approximately RM585,000. Its arrival is poised to make a considerable impact among collectors and high-performance driving aficionados alike.

With its blend of raw power, advanced technology, and Nürburgring-certified credentials, the BMW M2 CS cements its place as a new benchmark in the segment, reaffirming BMW M’s reputation for engineering excellence and performance dominance on both road and racetrack.