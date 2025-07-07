BMW Malaysia reveals official pricing for new 218 Gran Coupe Sport

BMW MALAYSIA has formally introduced the New BMW 218 Gran Coupe Sport to its showroom floors across the country, following its recent unveiling at MY BMW World 2025. Priced at RM218,800 (on-the-road, without insurance), this latest iteration of the compact four-door coupé marks a bold step forward in the evolution of the 2 Series, combining contemporary styling, cutting-edge technology, and refined driving dynamics aimed at delivering a premium yet personalised experience.

The New BMW 218 Gran Coupé Sport builds upon the legacy of its 2020 predecessor by offering a more expressive exterior and a comprehensively upgraded interior, now centred around a fully digital cockpit. It features a completely reengineered chassis, promising a more immersive and responsive drive tailored for the demands of the modern motorist. Designed to appeal to a new generation of BMW owners, it marries everyday practicality with the brand’s characteristic sporting DNA.

In conjunction with the model’s launch, BMW Group Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to redefining premium ownership through its “Relax. We Care.” initiative. This comprehensive aftersales programme encompasses a 360-degree suite of services designed to ensure uninterrupted driving pleasure and peace of mind for all BMW owners. Through the BMW Service Promise, customers benefit from expert maintenance and transparent servicing protocols, supported by a dedicated customer care team.

A key element of this approach is BMW Proactive Care, which leverages real-time sensor data to identify and alert drivers of potential issues before they manifest, via the My BMW App or iDrive interface. This proactive maintenance model is further enhanced by BMW ConnectedDrive, a platform enabling seamless over-the-air updates and vehicle management in real time.

All New BMW 218 Gran Coupé Sport owners are also covered under the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive (BSRI) programme, which provides five years of unlimited mileage warranty and five years or 100,000 kilometres of service coverage. For electric vehicles, the service package is extended to six years with unlimited mileage, and includes an eight-year warranty for the high-voltage battery. BMW Roadside Assistance complements this with round-the-clock emergency support, offering services such as towing, replacement vehicles, and hotel arrangements in critical situations.

To support prospective buyers, BMW Group Financial Services Malaysia offers several financing solutions. Under the Easy Drive Financing Plan, customers can take ownership of the New BMW 218 Gran Coupé Sport with monthly instalments starting from RM2,480, based on an 80% loan over a five-year tenure. The plan also includes a complimentary replacement car service and a first-year comprehensive motor insurance rebate of RM5,000. Alternatively, the Straight-Line Financing Plan offers monthly payments from RM2,582 on a seven-year loan.

BMW owners opting for either of these plans can also enhance their coverage through BMW Protection+, a comprehensive insurance package underwritten by Allianz General Insurance Company. This includes benefits such as accidental death and disability coverage, protection against vehicle break-ins, loan repayment assistance, and Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP). Additional features cover rim damage, flood-related loss, key replacement, and minor cosmetic repairs.

In addition to the financial and insurance programmes, every purchase of the New BMW 218 Gran Coupé Sport is backed by the full suite of BMW’s Premium Ownership Experience. This includes access to BMW Roadside Assistance and Accident Hotline, as well as BMW Service Online, ensuring a seamless ownership journey from day one.

For customers opting to include the full BMW Service & Repair Inclusive package, the retail price for the New BMW 218 Gran Coupé Sport is RM240,500. With a focus on both driving performance and ownership peace of mind, the latest addition to BMW Malaysia’s line-up is positioned as a compelling choice in the compact premium segment, setting new standards in design, technology, and customer care.