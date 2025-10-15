$!Bold new Toyota Corolla Concept ahead of Japan Mobility Show

TOYOTA has unveiled a striking new interpretation of the Corolla, offering a glimpse into the next evolution of the popular nameplate. Revealed during a livestream event in Japan that also featured a six-wheeled Lexus LS minivan and a raised Century coupe, the Corolla concept stood out as one of the most intriguing debuts of the showcase. Although officially labelled a concept, several cues suggest that this new Corolla is close to production readiness. Traditional side mirrors, for instance, hint at a practical rather than purely experimental design. More notably, the presence of a fuel cap on the front fender points to an electric powertrain – though Toyota has yet to confirm whether it’s a fully electric model or a plug-in hybrid. An electric version of the Corolla seems almost inevitable, given Toyota’s gradual but deliberate expansion into EVs.

However, it’s difficult to imagine the brand abandoning combustion power entirely for such a globally significant nameplate. The Corolla remains central to Toyota’s global sales, and with the company’s ongoing belief that full electrification will not dominate every market, internal combustion variants are expected to remain part of the lineup for years to come. Toyota has so far withheld technical details, leaving observers to speculate on what lies beneath the concept’s sharp exterior. One scenario could see this EV variant sold alongside a petrol-powered twin with nearly identical styling – a strategy already used by Lexus for the new ES, which looks largely the same in both hybrid and electric form. Alternatively, Toyota may position this futuristic design as the electric face of the Corolla, while keeping the combustion model more conventional. Visually, the concept signals a clear shift in design philosophy. It moves away from the conservative lines of the current generation and embraces a bolder aesthetic.