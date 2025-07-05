Ferrari unveils 296 Speciale

FERRARI has officially revealed its latest high-performance berlinetta, the 296 Speciale, a focused evolution of its mid-rear-engined plug-in hybrid line-up. Designed to elevate the driving experience to new heights, the 296 Speciale is the spiritual successor to a storied lineage of hardcore V8 special series cars, including the Challenge Stradale, 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale, and 488 Pista.

At the heart of this latest creation lies a significantly enhanced version of Ferrari’s hybrid powertrain. The familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine now produces 690hp, identical to the output found in the track-only 296 Challenge. This is no coincidence–Ferrari has confirmed that the 296 Speciale inherits its engine mapping and boost calibration from the race car, along with several internal upgrades including titanium connecting rods, new pistons, and a lighter crankshaft. Borrowing from Formula 1 technology, the engine also employs a sophisticated knock control system, enhancing performance and reliability under high-stress conditions.

Augmenting the internal combustion engine is an upgraded electric motor contributing an additional 177hp, bringing total system output to 867hp—up from 818hp in the standard 296 GTB. Power is channelled exclusively to the rear wheels through Ferrari’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which retains its original hardware but features recalibrated shift strategies to better exploit the added performance. Despite its race-ready credentials, the 296 Speciale remains a plug-in hybrid, capable of covering up to 24km on electric power alone.

Buyers will be able to choose between two variants: the fixed-roof 296 Speciale and the open-top 296 Speciale A. Both offer identical performance and benefit from a weight-saving regime that sees the coupé shed approximately 60kg, while the convertible version is lighter by 50kg. Extensive use of carbon fibre plays a central role in this reduction, particularly inside the cabin, where a minimalist theme dominates. Lightweight door panels, a stripped-back carbon fibre centre console, and further composite elements throughout the interior contribute to the car’s focused character.

Visually, the 296 Speciale distinguishes itself with redesigned front and rear bumpers, as well as a dramatically sculpted rear diffuser. A new active rear wing deploys based on speed and driving mode, generating additional aerodynamic stability. According to Ferrari, the 296 Speciale produces 20 per cent more downforce than the standard GTB and GTS models. On the Speciale A, airflow management has been further refined with the addition of a headrest flap, which directs air over the tonneau cover and reduces cockpit turbulence. Improved cooling for both the engine and brakes also features prominently in the aerodynamic rework.

Handling dynamics have been fine-tuned to match the car’s increased power and aero efficiency. The suspension has been reengineered with stiffer titanium springs that help lower weight and sharpen responsiveness. Adaptive Multimatic dampers, derived from Ferrari’s 296 GT3 race car, ensure the car remains composed in high-performance settings. Grip is provided by specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tyres, while a new five-spoke alloy wheel design completes the Speciale’s purposeful appearance.

The 296 Speciale represents Ferrari’s latest bid to redefine the performance expectations of hybrid supercars. By blending motorsport-derived engineering with cutting-edge electrification and unmistakable Italian flair, the marque continues its legacy of delivering thrilling, track-capable machines that push the boundaries of road-going performance.