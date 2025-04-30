GR Supra Track Edition and GR Yaris Automatic Variant unveiled in Malaysia

UMW TOYOTA MOTOR SDN BHD expanded its Gazoo Racing family today with the launch of two new performance models – the GR Supra Track Edition and the GR Yaris Automatic Variant. Both vehicles brought motorsport engineering and rally-honed capabilities to public roads, further strengthening Toyota’s commitment to delivering exhilarating, driver-centric experiences.

The GR Supra Track Edition continued the brand’s proud four-decade legacy, offering sharper handling, refined chassis control, and purposeful, track-ready styling. Meanwhile, the GR Yaris Automatic Variant introduced a newly developed 8-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission, broadening the reach of the GR brand to a wider range of enthusiasts without sacrificing its competitive motorsport heritage.

The GR Supra Track Edition stood as the flagship of Toyota’s GR lineup, evolving into an even more focused machine through a series of comprehensive upgrades. Powered by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 388PS and 500Nm of torque, the model was available with a choice of a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Acceleration figures confirmed its potency, with the automatic variant achieving 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, while the manual version managed the sprint in 4.3 seconds.

Beyond its raw power, the GR Supra Track Edition benefited from significant chassis enhancements. The Adaptive Variable Suspension system was retuned for superior grip, while the Electric Power Steering and Limited Slip Differential received exclusive control mapping for sharper feedback and increased stability at high speeds. Larger 374 mm front brake discs paired with four-piston Brembo callipers provided robust and consistent braking under heavy loads.

Aerodynamic improvements included expanded tyre spats, aero flaps, and a carbon fibre ducktail spoiler, all contributing to greater downforce. Reinforced front control arms, enhanced front negative camber adjustment, stiffened stabiliser bars, and upgraded bushings further refined agility and responsiveness.

The model rode on lightweight 19-inch matte black forged alloy wheels, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Super Sport tyres, engineered to reduce unsprung mass and optimise handling performance. The interior, designed to complement the car’s dynamic nature, featured black Alcantara and leather upholstery with GR embroidery, red seatbelts, and a distinctive red-ring shift knob for manual variants. A 12-speaker JBL HiFi surround system and a full-colour Head-Up Display ensured an immersive driving experience.

Safety remained paramount, with the GR Supra Track Edition equipped with Toyota Supra Safety, which included Pre-Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, and intelligent parking sensors with Emergency Braking Support. The GR Supra Track Edition was priced from RM698,000.00.

Alongside it, the GR Yaris Automatic Variant made its debut, marking a significant milestone for the rally-inspired model first launched in 2021. Building on the momentum from the recently introduced facelifted manual variant, the automatic version brought enhanced accessibility without diluting the core performance ethos of the GR brand.

Developed with insights from the Toyota GAZOO Racing World Rally Team, the 8-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic Transmission delivered remarkably swift and precise gear shifts. Unlike conventional automatics that reacted primarily to vehicle movement, this system was engineered to anticipate driver intent, creating a more connected and intuitive driving experience.

The GR Yaris Automatic Variant retained its 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine — the most powerful of its kind — producing 300PS and 400Nm of torque. It could sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. To maintain consistent performance in Malaysia’s demanding climate, the automatic variant came fitted with a standard cooling package, including a sub radiator, an intercooler spray, and a combined water-cooled and air-cooled ATF cooler.

New to the variant was the introduction of Launch Control, designed to optimise engine torque and traction for more aggressive, controlled take-offs. This feature worked in tandem with the newly developed automatic transmission and motorsport-calibrated paddle shifters to deliver a rally-inspired driving experience during everyday use.

Safety technologies were not overlooked. The GR Yaris Automatic Variant featured Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, offering enhanced Pre-Collision Systems, Lane Tracing Assist, Radar Cruise Control, and Expert Mode, providing seasoned drivers with greater dynamic control without entirely disengaging the vehicle’s stability systems. The GR Yaris Automatic Variant was priced at RM325,600.00.

Both the GR Supra Track Edition and GR Yaris Automatic Variant were now available through GR Garage dealerships nationwide, complete with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty and comprehensive aftersales support. GR Garage outlets also stocked a full range of performance parts, GR merchandise, and customer services tailored for performance car enthusiasts.

UMW Toyota Motor reaffirmed that mobility was not solely about speed but about inclusivity and community. Through the introduction of the GR Yaris Automatic and GR Supra Track Edition, Toyota aimed to expand the accessibility of passion-driven motoring experiences. These models symbolised more than engineering achievement; they represented an invitation to join a vibrant community bound by a shared love for driving excellence.

By building vehicles that stirred emotion and cultivated confidence, Toyota was not merely moving people — it was forging communities that inspired one another to strive forward.