GWM unveils ICE-Powered Haval Raptor for China

GREAT WALL MOTOR (GWM) has officially introduced the internal combustion engine (ICE) version of its Haval Raptor SUV in the Chinese market, expanding the model’s lineup beyond the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) variant launched earlier. This new petrol-powered variant is positioned as a capable off-road SUV and is now available in two trim levels.

The Haval Raptor 2.0T 4WD Pro is priced at 156,900 yuan, approximately RM102,300, while the more premium 2.0T 4WD Ultra is listed at 166,900 yuan, or around RM108,800. In contrast, the previously released PHEV models range from 165,800 yuan to 192,800 yuan (roughly RM108,000 to RM126,000).

Offered in two size configurations, the ICE variant is available either with an external spare tyre or with an external storage box mounted at the rear. The spare tyre version measures 4,800 mm in length, while the box version is shorter at 4,680 mm. Both versions maintain a width of 1,950 mm, a height of 1,843 mm, and a 2,738 mm wheelbase, roughly the same size as a Tank 300. Wheel options include 18-inch (245/60 R18) and 19-inch (255/60 R19) tyres. Five body colours are available: green, two shades of grey, black, and white.

Visually, the Haval Raptor retains the squared-off, boxy silhouette reminiscent of the PHEV version. It features traditional door handles and roof racks, while the front end showcases a redesigned grille with vertical elements and distinctive rectangular headlights inspired by the mortise and tenon joints of traditional Chinese architecture. At the rear, vertically-oriented taillights are fitted with 300 red LEDs emitting at 628 nanometres.

Engineered with serious off-road intent, the Raptor boasts an approach angle of 25 degrees and a departure angle of 32 degrees. It offers a minimum ground clearance of 223 mm (unladen), a maximum wading depth of 580 mm, and a towing capacity of 1,600 kg. Powering the vehicle is a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine generating 235 horsepower and 385 Nm of torque, paired with a 9-speed dual-clutch transmission. The intelligent four-wheel-drive system is supported by a rear electronically controlled mechanical differential lock. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 8.1 seconds, with a WLTC-rated combined fuel consumption of 8.65 litres per 100 km. The fuel tank holds 60 litres, and the Raptor offers nine selectable driving modes.

Inside the cabin, subtle refinements have been introduced, including a new flat-bottomed steering wheel and an updated digital interface. The dashboard houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster alongside a 14.6-inch central infotainment screen. The centre console has been simplified, removing the large gear lever, though physical buttons and rectangular air vents have been retained for tactile control.

The SUV operates on GWM’s Coffee OS 3.0 and integrates the Coffee AI Sound system with a 10-speaker audio setup. Advanced Level 2 driver assistance features are included as standard, encompassing automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, and rear collision warning.

The Haval Raptor also offers practical cargo solutions. The standard luggage compartment provides 586 litres of space, which can be expanded to 1,404 litres with the rear seats folded down. An additional 2.7-litre storage space is built into the rear external box. For added convenience, strap-type cup holders are fitted on all doors, accommodating cups with a diameter of up to 90 mm and a strap height of 120 mm.

With the introduction of this ICE variant, GWM is broadening the Raptor’s appeal, offering consumers a petrol alternative that balances rugged off-road performance with updated technology and practicality.