Luxury meets innovation as GWM introduces the WEY G9 MPV to the Malaysian market.

GREAT WALL MOTOR (GWM) is preparing to launch the WEY G9 in Malaysia, marking the brand’s first premium new energy MPV for the market. It also becomes the first Chinese premium MPV of its kind to be locally assembled, with pricing confirmed to come in below RM300,000. Beyond Malaysia, right-hand-drive versions of the G9 will also be exported to regional markets including Thailand and Indonesia. The arrival of the G9 expands GWM’s Malaysian line-up, which already features the HAVAL H6 HEV, the rugged TANK 300 and 500 HEVs, and the fully electric ORA Good Cat and ORA 07. The MPV fits neatly into the company’s “All Scenarios · All Powertrains · All Users” strategy, bringing a mix of advanced safety, practicality, and luxury aimed squarely at Malaysian families. The model’s name is steeped in meaning. The “G” represents generational love, while “9” stands for unity and wholeness within the family. “WEY” itself pays tribute to brand founder Jack Wey. True to its “mobile living room” tagline, the G9 aims to transform family journeys into experiences that are both comfortable and connected.

Safety has been built into the very core of this MPV. It recently secured a 5-star C-NCAP safety rating thanks to a series of robust measures. The MPV employs a triple high-strength steel safety cage with more than 81% high-strength steel, ultra-high-strength 2000 MPa A- and B-pillars, reinforced third-row seatbacks, and innovative adhesive blocks to boost rigidity. The roof alone can withstand 12 tonnes of pressure. To further protect occupants, side curtain airbags stretch over 3.1 metres to cover all three rows and remain inflated for six seconds during severe collisions or rollovers. Impact energy is channelled through a clever four-longitudinal, seven-cross chassis structure, while the battery pack goes through no fewer than 89 test scenarios. With four-layer side impact protection, six-layer underbody shielding and advanced thermal and water resistance, the system is designed to cope with extremes. Performance has not been overlooked. Under the bonnet sits a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine working with a dual-motor hybrid setup and a 4-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission. Together, the system generates 442PS and 642Nm, enabling the G9 to sprint from 0–100km/h in just 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 200km/h. Efficiency is equally impressive, with an electric-only range of 170 km (NEDC) from a 44.2kWh battery and a total range of up to 1,000km. Fuel consumption is rated as low as 1.2 litres per 100 km. Charging is quick too, taking 26 minutes for 30–80% on DC fast charge or 6.5 hours using AC.