Honda Malaysia Launches all-electric e:N1 SUV

HONDA MALAYSIA has officially introduced its first fully electric vehicle, the e:N1 SUV, marking a pivotal step in the company’s journey towards sustainable mobility and carbon neutrality in the local market. We tested it out a few months ago, which you can read about here, and found it to be impressive in every way.

The e:N1 represents a new chapter in Honda’s electrification strategy, combining cutting-edge battery-electric technology with the marque’s hallmark emphasis on driving enjoyment, innovation, and everyday usability. According to Honda Malaysia, the e:N1 has been carefully engineered to meet the demands of contemporary Malaysian motorists and serves as a foundation for the brand’s broader battery electric vehicle (BEV) plans in the country.

Developed on Honda’s dedicated e:N Architecture F platform, the e:N1 adopts a front-wheel-drive layout designed to deliver responsive acceleration and stable handling. The SUV is powered by a high-output electric motor, producing 201hp and 310Nm of torque. It is paired with a 68.8kWh lithium-ion battery, offering a claimed driving range of up to 412km on the WLTP cycle (500km NEDC), positioning the e:N1 as a practical option for both urban and long-distance driving.

Aesthetically, the e:N1 showcases Honda’s evolving design identity with a sleek, aerodynamic silhouette and contemporary styling cues. Key design elements include full LED headlights, a continuous LED light bar at the rear, and bespoke 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels exclusive to this model. A new white “H” badge features prominently on the charging port cover, steering wheel, remote key, and centre wheel caps, reinforcing the car’s all-electric credentials. The rear also carries a spread-letter “Honda” emblem, giving the e:N1 a more premium appearance.

Functionality remains a central focus of the e:N1’s design. The SUV supports both AC and DC charging, with the port cleverly integrated into the front fascia for ease of access. A visible charging indicator placed above the grille allows the driver to monitor charging progress at a glance.

Measuring 4,380mm in length with a 2,610mm wheelbase and a height of 1,592mm, the e:N1 slots into the compact SUV segment, offering a blend of urban-friendly proportions and interior space suitable for daily use.

For comfort and practicality, the e:N1 retains HondaŐs signature spaciousness with 60:40 split rear seat configuration and 344 litres of cargo space.

When it comes to the interior, the standout feature is the massive 15.1-inch vertically oriented infotainment screen, which is digitally divided into three sections. This setup works well despite the lack of physical buttons, as all essential functions remain easily accessible with just a touch. For instance, while there are no traditional controls for the air-conditioning, the intuitive layout at the bottom of the screen allows quick and effortless adjustments to temperature and fan speed.

It also includes wireless Apple CarPlay, wired Android Auto connectivity and a Navigation system.

In terms of safety, the e:N1 is equipped with the comprehensive Honda SENSING suite, which includes nine advanced driver assistance systems. These are further supported by Blind Spot Information (BSI) and Cross Traffic Monitor (CTM), both of which work together to improve situational awareness and ensure a safer driving experience. Honda Malaysia reaffirmed that these features reflect its ongoing commitment to customer safety and peace of mind.

To commemorate the launch, the Company is offering a special Price That Drives Excitement at RM149,900.00, available for a limited quantity. The e:N1 comes with an eight-year or 160,000km warranty (whichever comes first) on the electric vehicle battery and electric drive system.

For added peace of mind, the Honda Insurance Plus (HiP EV) package is also available for the e:N1, providing Additional EV Benefits including coverage for damage or injury while using public EV chargers, protection for EV Home wall charger against fire, lightning, theft or natural disasters, coverage for loss or damage to the portable charging cable and personal liability coverage for bodily injury or damage to third-party property arising from the use of the EV home wall charger.

To support the rollout of the new electric SUV, Honda Malaysia has identified eight authorised dealerships across three regions to serve as dedicated hubs for the e:N1. These dealerships have been specially trained to manage customer enquiries, provide test drives, and deliver servicing tailored to the needs of EV owners–facilitating a smoother transition for Malaysians moving from conventional combustion engines to electric mobility.

The launch of the e:N1 not only reinforces Honda Malaysia’s ambition to be at the forefront of electrified transportation, but also aligns with the company’s global and regional objectives in tackling climate change and promoting innovation through sustainable mobility solutions.