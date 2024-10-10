Isuzu D-Max breaks record with 2,000km fuel efficiency feat

LONG regarded as a benchmark for fuel efficiency, the Isuzu D-Max has once again proven its unmatched capabilities. Three units of the latest Isuzu D-Max successfully completed an incredible 2,000km journey using only the fuel from their 76-litre tanks, demonstrating the enduring fuel economy of these versatile pick-up trucks.

This achievement builds on the D-Max’s previous fuel-sipping record, which saw the truck travel 1,809km from Bangkok to Singapore on a single tank of diesel. More recently, an Isuzu 1.9-litre Single Cab model loaded with one tonne of weight completed a challenging journey of over 1,000km, conquering three mountains, each rising over 1,000 meters in elevation, using just one tank of fuel.

In this latest feat, Isuzu Malaysia’s Dura Miles Challenge tested the endurance of three models: the 1.9-litre 4×2 Auto Plus, the 1.9-litre 4×4 Auto Premium, and the premium 3.0-litre 4×4 X-Terrain. The vehicles embarked on a journey from Phitsanulok, Thailand, to Klang, Selangor, covering 2,000km without refuelling. The test marked the first time the new third-generation Isuzu D-Max was put to such a test. These 2024 models, equipped with Euro 4 engines, boast enhanced power and superior fuel efficiency alongside a stylish, aerodynamic design.

The entire challenge was overseen by a technical steward from the Motorsports Association of Malaysia (MAM), who sealed the fuel tanks to ensure no refuelling took place during the journey. Upon completion, the Isuzu D-Max earned a spot in the Malaysian Book of Records for the ‘Longest Distance Driven in a Pick-up Truck with a Single Tank of Fuel.’

Speaking at the end of the journey at the new Ultra Gallant Isuzu 3S Centre in Klang, CEO of Isuzu Malaysia Shunsuke Okazoe highlighted the D-Max’s engineering excellence. “This achievement underscores Isuzu’s engineering capabilities in developing Blue Power diesel engines that exceed expectations. While we don’t anticipate customers driving 2,000km on a single tank, it shows the potential of every Isuzu vehicle,” said Mr. Okazoe.

During the ceremony, Mr. Okazoe and Light Commercial Vehicle Division COO Kenkichi Sogo received the official certificates from MAM Secretary General S.N. Nanthan and The Malaysian Book of Records officers Mr. Edwin Yeoh and En. Mohd. Nazrul. Mr. Sogo expressed pride in the accomplishment, calling it a victory for every Isuzu D-Max owner.

“With rising fuel costs, this achievement emphasizes the D-Max’s cost-saving advantages. Its capability, versatility, and fuel efficiency make it an ideal pick-up truck for any need. Whether navigating jungle trails in the Borneo Safari, transporting families, or delivering goods efficiently, the Isuzu D-Max handles every challenge effortlessly,” he said.