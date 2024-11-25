Isuzu unveils new D-MAX and MU-X models

ISUZU Motors Limited has officially launched the updated D-MAX 1-ton pickup truck and MU-X 7-seater passenger vehicle in Thailand. Both models are powered by the newly developed RZ4F 2.2L diesel engine paired with an advanced 8-speed automatic transmission (AT). These new vehicles, which promise improved start-up capability, acceleration, and fuel efficiency, will be available for sale in Thailand starting November 28, 2024.

The D-MAX and MU-X are well-regarded globally for their robust design, off-road capability, and fuel-efficient diesel engines. The addition of the RZ4F engine and 8-speed AT marks a significant upgrade, offering enhanced driving dynamics and performance. These improvements come in response to market demands and are expected to further strengthen the vehicles’ appeal to customers looking for dependable, efficient, and powerful vehicles.

In line with its mid-term business plan, “ISUZU Transformation – Growth to 2030,” Isuzu is pursuing a multi-pathway approach to vehicle power source technologies. This approach includes offering various powertrain options, such as internal combustion engine vehicles like the new RZ4F-powered models, as well as exploring the future potential of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs).

Shinsuke Minami, President and COO of Isuzu, spoke at the unveiling event held at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram Province, Thailand. He emphasised Isuzu’s strong market presence in Thailand, thanks to the loyalty of its customers, and highlighted the significant improvements in the new D-MAX and MU-X models. Minami also reaffirmed Isuzu’s commitment to supporting a carbon-neutral society by developing a diverse range of products that meet the evolving needs of customers, including those interested in both traditional and alternative fuel vehicles.

Key Improvements in the New Models

RZ4F Engine: The 2.2L RZ4F engine delivers 120 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque while maintaining exceptional durability and minimizing noise. Through optimized turbo settings and advanced combustion technology, this engine offers a substantial improvement in both performance and fuel efficiency compared to previous models.

8-Speed AT: The new 8-speed automatic transmission enhances the vehicle’s performance with a wider gear range, optimized torque delivery, and high-performance lockup dampers. These features contribute to improved start-up capability, acceleration, and overall fuel economy.

The specifications for the Thailand domestic models are as follows: The D-MAX 4×2 Hi-Lander 2.2 M 8AT has a total length of 5,280 mm, width of 1,870 mm, and a height of 1,810 mm with the roof rail. It features a 3,125 mm wheelbase, 265/60R18 tyres, and is powered by a 2.2L RZ4F engine producing 160hp of power at 3,600 rpm and 400Nm of torque between 1,600-2,400 rpm, paired with an 8AT transmission. The truck has an empty weight of 1,895 kg.

The MU-X 4×2 2.2 RS 8AT, on the other hand, measures 4,860 mm in length, 1,885 mm in width, and 1,875 mm in height with the Shark Fin Antenna. It has a 2,855 mm wheelbase, 265/50R20 tyres, and is also powered by the 2.2L RZ4F engine with the same output of 160hp and 400Nm. This model also uses an 8AT transmission and has an empty weight of 2,045 kg.

With these updates, the new D-MAX and MU-X models are poised to continue Isuzu’s legacy of producing durable, high-performance vehicles that cater to a wide range of customer needs in Thailand and beyond.