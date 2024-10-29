JAECOO recently introduced its latest premium off-road SUV, the J7 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), in Malaysia through a pop-up experience store that attracted over 3,000 visitors in just five days. This PHEV preview allowed Jaecoo to highlight the advantages of PHEV technology, focusing on efficiency and flexibility, as the company aims to support drivers in making well-informed decisions about hybrid and electric vehicle options.

Leo Chen, Executive Vice President of Chery Corporate Malaysia, emphasised Jaecoo’s dedication to pioneering efficient automotive solutions, positioning PHEVs as central to a sustainable future. Emily Lek, Vice President of Jaecoo Malaysia, echoed this by underscoring the brand’s commitment to educating drivers on electric and hybrid technologies.

Key Benefits of PHEV Technology:

Extended Electric Range: Unlike Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), PHEVs like the J7 can cover up to 88km on electric power alone (as per WLTP standards), making them ideal for urban commutes and short trips without fuel.

Convenient Charging: PHEVs allow for home or public charging, unlike HEVs, which recharge solely through regenerative braking or engine power. With home charging, drivers can start each day with a fully charged battery.

Enhanced Performance: PHEVs provide instant torque and seamless transitions between electric and petrol power, making them suitable for various driving conditions, such as steep climbs or overtakes, offering enhanced versatility.

Fuel Independence for Short Journeys: PHEVs can often cover short distances purely on electric power, reducing fuel dependency and emissions, unlike HEVs which engage the engine frequently.

Environmental Impact: With extended electric-only driving, PHEVs help lower emissions compared to HEVs, aligning with environmental goals and improving air quality.

The J7 PHEV has also demonstrated impressive endurance, covering over 1,300 km from Guangzhou to Wuhu on a single tank and full battery, proving its range and performance on diverse terrains. Available in both all-wheel and two-wheel drive options, the J7 PHEV is expected to be priced around RM180,000 and RM170,000, respectively, offering Malaysian drivers a balanced blend of electric convenience and petrol reliability.