JAGUAR LAND ROVER’S (JLR) ambitious “Reimagine” strategy, announced nearly four years ago, is fast approaching a major milestone: transforming Jaguar into an all-electric luxury brand by 2025. While the company has not yet unveiled any new electric models, the transition away from combustion engines is in full swing. As of this November, Jaguar has officially stopped selling new cars with conventional powertrains in the UK.

In a recent statement, JLR confirmed the halt: “From November 2024, new Jaguar sales will come to an end. We have now ceased allocation of our current generation of Jaguar vehicles.” This decision means that models like the E-Pace, XE, XF, and F-Type—already phased out—are now joined by the F-Pace SUV, the final model of Jaguar’s internal combustion era in the UK.

While the F-Pace and other models are still available in some markets abroad, their production days are numbered. British customers, however, can still acquire certified pre-owned Jaguars. Notably, the F-Pace was Jaguar’s best-selling model in 2023, with 21,943 units sold globally—though this figure underscores the brand’s recent struggles in today’s competitive SUV market.

Looking ahead, Jaguar’s transformation will see it target an entirely new echelon of luxury. Instead of competing with BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi, the brand is positioning itself against ultra-luxury names like Bentley and Aston Martin. The first model of Jaguar’s electric lineup will be a high-performance saloon, aimed at rivaling the Porsche Taycan, followed by an SUV set to compete with the Bentley Bentayga in 2026. Both models will be built on the Jaguar Electrified Architecture, with a flagship sedan expected later in the decade.

Meanwhile, Jaguar plans to debut a concept vehicle in the United States by year-end. This ultra-luxurious four-door grand tourer will lay the groundwork for a production model starting at over £100,000 (RM565,858). According to Jaguar’s Managing Director, Rawdon Glover, the transition to an electric-only brand has been “hugely frustrating,” yet the focus remains on moving into the ultra-luxury market with fewer, more profitable sales.

With the first new electric Jaguar not set to launch until 2026, the UK will see an unusual absence of new Jaguar vehicles over the coming year.