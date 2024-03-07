Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut shatters four world records in high-speed run

KOENIGSEGG has once again etched its name into the history books, setting four world records in a single high-speed run with the Jesko Absolut hypercar at an airfield in Orebro, Sweden. Koenigsegg reclaimed the 0–400–0km/h crown from itself, this time using a new model.

Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh was the chosen pilot for this record-breaking attempt. Lundh clocked an impressive 0–400–0 km/h time of 27.83 seconds, surpassing the previous record of 28.81 seconds set by the Koenigsegg Regera in 2023. But one world record was not enough for Lundh. He continued to push the limits, reaching a top speed of 412km/h and setting three additional records in the process.

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 5.0-litre V-8 engine running on E85 fuel, the Jesko Absolut boasts an astonishing 1600hp. Lundh reached 400km/h in 18.82 seconds, hit 402km/h in 19.20 seconds, and achieved a 0–402–0km/h time of 28.27 seconds. Remarkably, the Jesko Absolut’s top speed of 412km/h indicates even greater potential.

The record-breaking run took place around five in the morning to take advantage of calm winds and low temperatures. Aside from a roll cage for safety and a seat borrowed from a Koenigsegg One:1, the Jesko Absolut was in standard condition, running on E85 fuel and equipped with standard Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.

This extraordinary feat reaffirms Koenigsegg’s status as a leader in high-performance automotive engineering and sets a new benchmark in the world of hypercars.