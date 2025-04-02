Land Rover Defender’s electric evolution

INTERNAL combustion engines (ICEs) have outlasted many predictions of their demise, with vehicles like the Land Rover Defender remaining a stronghold of traditional powertrains. Despite JLR’s commitment to electrification, the Defender’s current generation, built on the D7x platform, wasn’t designed to go fully electric. Here’s why and what to expect moving forward:

Why the Current Defender Can’t Go Electric

Platform Limitations:

The D7x platform, introduced with the L663 Defender, was optimised for off-road capability and durability, but it lacks the design flexibility needed for a fully electric drivetrain.

Lennard Hoornik, JLR’s Chief Commercial Officer, acknowledged the difficulty of integrating the required battery and motor systems due to axle packaging constraints and the platform’s focus on rugged utility.

Plug-In Hybrid as a Stopgap:

A four-cylinder plug-in hybrid variant is available, offering some electrification without compromising the vehicle’s off-road prowess.

However, the platform’s limitations mean that a full EV Defender would require a significant redesign.

Electrification in JLR’s Future Plans

Commitment to EVs Across the Brand Portfolio:

JLR aims to deliver an electric production model for each of its key brands—Range Rover, Defender, Discovery, and Jaguar.

Future Defenders will be built on a next-generation platform designed to accommodate fully electric drivetrains.

Range Rover EV Leads the Charge:

A Range Rover EV is slated for 2025, setting the stage for JLR’s transition to a more electrified lineup.

While the Defender EV lags behind, its eventual introduction will align with JLR’s broader sustainability goals.

For Now, ICE and Hybrid Defenders Dominate

Diverse Powertrain Options:

The current Defender lineup includes a 5.0-litre supercharged V8, a BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 in the Defender Octa, and the aforementioned plug-in hybrid.

These options cater to buyers who value the power, character, and capability of ICE vehicles, especially in off-road scenarios.

Appeal to Traditionalists:

The delay in the Defender EV isn’t likely to disappoint many enthusiasts, as the vehicle’s rugged, gas-powered appeal is a key part of its charm.

Buyers seeking luxury electric SUVs can turn to alternatives like the upcoming Range Rover EV, the Mercedes-Benz EQG, or Rivian R1S.

The Broader Context: ICE’s Persistence in SUVs

Competitors’ Strategies: While the Mercedes G-Class is going electric, it still retains a V8 option for now, reflecting a balanced approach to transition.

Market Preferences: Many automakers continue to offer ICE options in high-performance luxury SUVs, ranging from turbocharged V6s to traditional V8s, recognising the enduring demand for these engines.

Conclusion: A Delayed Evolution

The Land Rover Defender’s transition to electrification may take longer than other JLR models, but it reflects a thoughtful approach to balancing heritage, capability, and sustainability. The Defender’s eventual electrification is inevitable, but for now, its internal combustion engines remain an integral part of its identity, endearing it to enthusiasts who appreciate its blend of rugged performance and luxury.