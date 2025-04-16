Mazda is accelerating its electrification ambitions through its deepening collaboration with Chinese automaker Changan. The latest result of this strategic partnership is the unveiling of the EZ-60, a fully electric SUV that was recently revealed on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The new model follows the launch of the EZ-6 sedan and is widely expected to be marketed outside of China under the name CX-6e.
The EZ-60 is effectively a production version of the Arata concept, and signals Mazda’s renewed effort to compete in the burgeoning electric SUV space—a segment where the brand’s previous entry, the MX-30, failed to gain significant traction. The SUV boasts a sharp and modern exterior design, notably featuring flying buttresses—an unusual touch for this type of vehicle. Also present are side cameras replacing traditional mirrors, a technology that has been permitted on Chinese production cars for around two years.
Built under the Changan-Mazda joint venture—a 50:50 partnership established more than a decade ago—the EZ-60 shares its underpinnings with the Deepal S07, an electric SUV from Changan’s dedicated EV subsidiary, Deepal. This suggests that the EZ-60 will be offered in two versions: a fully electric variant and a range-extending model that integrates a 1.5-litre petrol engine. However, it remains uncertain whether the latter configuration will be offered in European markets. Mazda currently offers the EZ-6 sedan solely as a battery-electric vehicle in regions outside China.
Mazda is withholding details of the EZ-60’s interior until the Auto Shanghai 2025 motor show later this month. Nevertheless, industry expectations suggest that the SUV’s cabin will closely resemble that of the EZ-6, which features a minimalist layout dominated by a large central touchscreen and limited physical controls. The sedan’s cabin materials are notably more premium compared to its Chinese-market counterpart, and a similar approach is anticipated for the SUV.
The EZ-60’s debut marks a crucial step in Mazda’s transition toward a more sustainable product lineup. Looking further ahead, the company is exploring the introduction of a third and fourth model under its joint venture with Changan. These additional models are tentatively scheduled for release between 2028 and 2030.
In parallel with its Chinese collaborations, Mazda is developing its own dedicated electric vehicle platform. The first model based on this architecture is expected to launch in 2027, with further derivatives planned before the end of the decade.
Meanwhile, the MX-30—despite being withdrawn from the North American market—continues to be sold in other regions. Depending on the market, the compact SUV is available in multiple configurations, including a pure electric version, a range-extending variant powered by a rotary engine, and a mild hybrid fitted with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.
Mazda’s strategic alignment with Changan is clearly proving pivotal in its shift toward electrification, with the EZ-60 poised to strengthen its presence in both the Chinese and global EV markets.