Mazda is accelerating its electrification ambitions through its deepening collaboration with Chinese automaker Changan. The latest result of this strategic partnership is the unveiling of the EZ-60, a fully electric SUV that was recently revealed on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. The new model follows the launch of the EZ-6 sedan and is widely expected to be marketed outside of China under the name CX-6e. The EZ-60 is effectively a production version of the Arata concept, and signals Mazda’s renewed effort to compete in the burgeoning electric SUV space—a segment where the brand’s previous entry, the MX-30, failed to gain significant traction. The SUV boasts a sharp and modern exterior design, notably featuring flying buttresses—an unusual touch for this type of vehicle. Also present are side cameras replacing traditional mirrors, a technology that has been permitted on Chinese production cars for around two years.

Built under the Changan-Mazda joint venture—a 50:50 partnership established more than a decade ago—the EZ-60 shares its underpinnings with the Deepal S07, an electric SUV from Changan’s dedicated EV subsidiary, Deepal. This suggests that the EZ-60 will be offered in two versions: a fully electric variant and a range-extending model that integrates a 1.5-litre petrol engine. However, it remains uncertain whether the latter configuration will be offered in European markets. Mazda currently offers the EZ-6 sedan solely as a battery-electric vehicle in regions outside China. Mazda is withholding details of the EZ-60’s interior until the Auto Shanghai 2025 motor show later this month. Nevertheless, industry expectations suggest that the SUV’s cabin will closely resemble that of the EZ-6, which features a minimalist layout dominated by a large central touchscreen and limited physical controls. The sedan’s cabin materials are notably more premium compared to its Chinese-market counterpart, and a similar approach is anticipated for the SUV.