$!Mercedes-AMG Unveils Exclusive GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition”

As part of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix, Mercedes-AMG has introduced the highly anticipated GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ “Motorsport Collectors Edition.” This limited-edition model, restricted to just 200 units, pays homage to the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team with a series of design elements and performance upgrades that appeal to motorsport enthusiasts and car collectors alike.

The “Motorsport Collectors Edition” stands out with its obsidian black metallic finish, directly inspired by the team’s Formula 1™ car. The hand-painted silver Mercedes stars and Petronas-coloured stripes running from the front fenders to the roof further emphasize the car’s racing heritage. These vibrant accents also appear on the front splitter, side air intakes, side sills, and rear diffuser.

The car rides on 21-inch AMG forged wheels, finished in matte black with Petronas-coloured rim flanges. The high-performance AMG ceramic brake system features six-piston front and one-piston rear callipers, also in Petronas green, ensuring powerful stopping performance.

Mercedes-AMG has equipped this special edition with the AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre Package, which includes a front splitter, rear wing, and diffuser, all crafted from high-quality carbon fibre. The car also benefits from the AMG Aerodynamics Package for improved downforce, enhancing its motorsport credentials. The AMG Night Package II adds black chrome elements to the exterior, including the radiator grille and rear badging, while the silver-chrome AMG fuel filler cap provides a further touch of exclusivity.

Inside, the cabin is a blend of luxury and sportiness, with black Nappa leather/MICROCUT microfibre seats featuring Petronas-coloured stitching and AMG crests embossed on the headrests. The AMG steering wheel and carbon-fibre trim are also accented with Petronas-coloured details. Standard features include the Burmester High End 3D Surround Sound System, 360-degree camera, AMG TRACK PACE, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Under the hood, the GT 63 PRO 4MATIC+ is powered by the renowned AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, delivering 612hp. This potent engine is paired with an aerodynamic setup optimised for high-performance driving, making it an ideal choice for both the racetrack and the road.