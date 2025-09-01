Mercedes-Benz rolls out enhanced drive pilot system for SAE level 3 autonomous driving

MERCEDES-BENZ has achieved a significant milestone in autonomous driving with the latest update to its Drive Pilot system, now certified by Germany’s Federal Motor Transport Authority. This upgrade positions Drive Pilot as the fastest conditionally automated driving system (SAE Level 3) available in standard production vehicles. The feature is set to hit the market in early 2025, offered on the S-Class and EQS luxury saloons at a starting price of €5,950 (around RM27,620).

Existing vehicles equipped with Drive Pilot can receive the software update for free, either over-the-air or at authorized service centres, with no need for hardware modifications.

Driving Automation at 95 km/h

The updated Drive Pilot system enables conditionally automated driving at speeds of up to 95km/h on Germany’s extensive 13,191 km-long Autobahn network. Under specific conditions, drivers can activate the system and legally shift their attention to other activities, such as streaming movies, reading, or working, while the vehicle autonomously handles the driving task.

Safety-First Design

Safety remains a cornerstone of Drive Pilot’s design. The system boasts a redundant architecture, duplicating critical functions like braking, steering, and electrics. In cases where the driver fails to reclaim control after prompts, the system safely brings the car to a halt, activating hazard warning lights.

Equipped with over 35 sensors, including LiDAR, cameras, radar, and ultrasonic sensors, Drive Pilot creates a multi-layered safety net for real-time environmental detection. Its precise digital mapping and positioning system ensure lane accuracy down to a few centimetres.

Pioneering Features and Future Goals

Mercedes-Benz is pushing the boundaries of autonomous driving with innovative features, including turquoise “Automated Driving Marker Lights,” which signal Drive Pilot’s activation to other road users and law enforcement. These lights, already tested in the U.S., aim to enhance public trust and road safety, though they are yet to be approved in Germany.

Looking ahead, the automaker aims to extend the system’s capabilities, targeting speeds of up to 130 km/h—the current legal limit for automated driving in Germany–and eventually higher speeds.

Shaping the Future of Mobility

As the first automaker to introduce SAE Level 3 autonomous driving in production vehicles, Mercedes-Benz is at the forefront of redefining mobility. The company envisions a safer and more efficient road network as automated driving technologies become more widespread.

With Drive Pilot, Mercedes-Benz is not just advancing autonomous driving but also paving the way for its seamless integration into everyday life, setting the standard for innovation, safety, and user experience in the automotive industry.