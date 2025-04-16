MG Motor Malaysia has officially previewed the highly anticipated MGS5 EV, marking a pivotal moment in the brand’s reintroduction to the local market. The B-segment electric SUV represents the first model under MG’s new chapter in Malaysia, bringing a compelling mix of advanced technology, dynamic performance, and everyday practicality. The company has also announced the estimated price, starting from RM115,000, ahead of its official launch. According to Emory Qifeng, Managing Director of SAIC Motor Malaysia, the MGS5 EV sets the tone for what Malaysians can expect from the MG brand moving forward. “This model represents a significant milestone in our electric mobility journey. Following its global debut in China last October, the MGS5 EV has been purpose-built with Malaysian roads in mind, offering best-in-class driving dynamics in its segment.”

The MGS5 EV is engineered to offer segment-leading handling and performance, boasting rear-wheel-drive dynamics rarely seen in its category. Customers will have a choice between two battery configurations: a 49kWh unit paired with a 125kW motor producing 170PS and 250Nm of torque, capable of delivering up to 340km (WLTP) range; and a more powerful 62kWh battery offering up to 430km of range with 150kW DC fast charging support. Both variants feature 6.6kW AC charging and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality. In terms of technology and convenience, the MGS5 EV is well-equipped, as is standard. This includes a 12.8-inch central touchscreen with voice control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a full Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. Safety is further enhanced with seven airbags and a robust structural design. The more premium variant, featuring the 62kWh battery, adds a range of comfort upgrades. These include 18-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, leather and fabric upholstery with MG’s signature perforated pattern, a heated leather steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, six premium audio speakers, rear reading lamps, rain-sensing wipers, and a 360-degree surround view camera.