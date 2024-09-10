$!Mini Malaysia unveils the new Mini Aceman

MINI MALAYSIA has unveiled the New Mini Aceman, marking its debut as the brand’s first fully electric compact crossover. This innovative model blends the classic Mini styling with a fresh emphasis on sustainable urban mobility, powered by an all-electric drive system. Alongside this, Mini also previewed the New Mini Cooper S 5-Door, which enhances the practicality of the iconic 3-Door model while retaining Mini’s hallmark design and driving experience.
New Mini Aceman: Electrifying Innovation
The New Mini Aceman introduces Mini’s first all-electric crossover in the premium small car segment, combining compact size with spacious comfort. Powered by a 218hp motor, it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.1 seconds and offers a driving range of up to 406km (WLTP), thanks to its 54.2 kWh high-voltage battery. It supports DC fast charging of up to 95kW, enabling a quick 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.
The Aceman features a Minimalist, sustainable interior with an advanced 240mm round OLED touchscreen display, powered by the new Mini Operating System 9. The interior materials prioritise sustainability, using recycled fabric and eliminating traditional leather and chrome. Technological innovations include the Mini Experience Modes, ambient lighting, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system, all of which contribute to an immersive and customizable driving experience.
New Mini Cooper S 5-Door: Practicality Meets Style
The New Mini Cooper S 5-Door builds on the signature Mini design with additional practicality. The extended wheelbase provides more interior space, while still offering a sporty and agile driving experience, powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 204hp and achieving a 0-100km/h time of 6.8 seconds. It features Mini’s iconic design cues, such as round headlights, a distinctive octagonal grille, and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the Cooper S 5-Door incorporates sustainable materials and advanced digital systems, including a high-resolution OLED touchscreen and customisable ambient lighting. Safety and convenience are enhanced with features like Active Cruise Control, Parking Assistant Plus, and advanced driver assistance systems.
Both models come with Mini’s 5-Year Roadside Assistance programme, ensuring peace of mind with comprehensive support, including 24-hour accident and breakdown services.
These new additions to the Mini family reflect the brand’s continuous evolution, providing Mini enthusiasts with exciting, sustainable, and technologically advanced vehicles that still retain the iconic Mini driving experience.