$!Mini Malaysia unveils the new Mini Aceman

MINI MALAYSIA has unveiled the New Mini Aceman, marking its debut as the brand’s first fully electric compact crossover. This innovative model blends the classic Mini styling with a fresh emphasis on sustainable urban mobility, powered by an all-electric drive system. Alongside this, Mini also previewed the New Mini Cooper S 5-Door, which enhances the practicality of the iconic 3-Door model while retaining Mini’s hallmark design and driving experience.

New Mini Aceman: Electrifying Innovation

The New Mini Aceman introduces Mini’s first all-electric crossover in the premium small car segment, combining compact size with spacious comfort. Powered by a 218hp motor, it accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in just 7.1 seconds and offers a driving range of up to 406km (WLTP), thanks to its 54.2 kWh high-voltage battery. It supports DC fast charging of up to 95kW, enabling a quick 10-80% charge in 30 minutes.

The Aceman features a Minimalist, sustainable interior with an advanced 240mm round OLED touchscreen display, powered by the new Mini Operating System 9. The interior materials prioritise sustainability, using recycled fabric and eliminating traditional leather and chrome. Technological innovations include the Mini Experience Modes, ambient lighting, and a premium Harman Kardon sound system, all of which contribute to an immersive and customizable driving experience.