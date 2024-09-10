NEGLIGENT vehicle maintenance has been identified as a significant cause of accidents involving commercial vehicles, according to the Director General of the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli.

Speaking at a press conference during the Commercial Vehicle Special Operation at Batu 5, Jalan Bangi Lama, he highlighted that many of these accidents stem from non-compliance with technical standards required for roadworthiness, which is often due to poor maintenance practices, according to Harian Metro.

Following accidents, the JPJ conducts a Safety Inspection and Audit (JISA) on the vehicles involved. Aedy Fadly pointed out that the audits frequently reveal that the vehicles do not meet the necessary technical standards, suggesting that maintenance negligence is a common issue.

While many drivers possess the necessary skills and training, Aedy Fadly noted that there are cases of drivers facing legal issues, including lawsuits, other offences, and drug abuse.