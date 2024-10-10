New generation Mini Cooper convertible

THE latest generation of the Mini Cooper Convertible is set to impress driving enthusiasts with its blend of style, performance, and cutting-edge technology. Known for its dynamic driving experience and iconic design, the new model brings even more excitement to the lineup, particularly for those who relish the thrill of open-air motoring.

Designed with the “Always Open” concept, the Mini Cooper Convertible features a fully automatic soft top that can be opened or closed in just 18 seconds. This allows drivers to seamlessly switch between open-air freedom and a covered drive, whether they’re navigating city streets, cruising through the countryside, or hitting the highway. The compact four-seater embodies everything Mini stands for—agility, freedom, and individuality.

The exterior design of the new Mini Cooper Convertible showcases the brand’s unmistakable styling while introducing modern touches. With a length of 3,879mm, a width of 1,744mm, and a height of 1,431mm, the car maintains its compact proportions, which are accentuated by clean lines and striking design elements. The iconic round LED headlights and updated front grille ensure the car retains its classic Mini charm, while the sleek silhouette brings it firmly into the contemporary era. Drivers can choose between a black or grey fabric soft top, with the option of a stylish Union Jack design that folds neatly behind the rear seats without compromising the car’s aerodynamics.

One of the standout features of the Mini Cooper Convertible is its soft top, which can be operated at speeds of up to 30 km/h. This versatile roof can either be partially opened like a sunroof or fully retracted for a complete open-air experience. Adding a touch of fun to the journey is the “Always Open Timer,” a unique feature that records how long the roof has been open, displayed on the central OLED screen.

Inside, the Mini Cooper Convertible’s cabin combines Minimalist design with functionality and comfort. High-quality materials, many of them eco-friendly and recycled, contribute to a premium yet environmentally conscious feel. The large OLED touchscreen display dominates the dashboard, providing an intuitive interface for the car’s advanced infotainment system and vehicle controls. A head-up display projects essential driving information directly onto the windshield, helping the driver stay focused on the road, while the toggle switch bar offers easy access to key vehicle functions. The interior is available in three trims—Classic, Favoured, and JCW—allowing owners to personalise the look and feel to suit their individual tastes.

For driving enthusiasts, the new Mini Cooper Convertible also offers a range of advanced technologies. The Mini Experience Modes allow drivers to adjust the car’s interior ambiance to match their mood, with different lighting and projection settings based on the driving mode selected. One notable mode is the Go-Kart Mode, which enhances the Mini’s dynamic driving experience by introducing racing-inspired visuals and performance tweaks, delivering the exhilarating, go-kart-like handling that Mini is famous for.

Under the hood, the Mini Cooper Convertible offers a choice of three engines. The entry-level Mini Cooper C Convertible is powered by a 163hp engine, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100km/h in just 8.2 seconds. For those seeking more performance, the Mini Cooper S Convertible delivers an even more thrilling drive with its higher output. Regardless of the model, each engine delivers the brand’s signature responsive handling and agility, ensuring every drive is an enjoyable one.

The new generation Mini Cooper Convertible is a testament to Mini’s commitment to providing an engaging driving experience with modern touches. Whether zipping through city traffic or embarking on a weekend adventure, this stylish, fun, and technologically advanced model offers everything drivers need to enjoy the open road in style. With its focus on performance, individuality, and the sheer joy of driving, the Mini Cooper Convertible continues to be a standout in the world of compact, open-top motoring.