$!Nissan unveils the 2024 Z Heritage edition

IN a nod to its storied history, Nissan introduces the 2024 Z Heritage Edition, a special limited-edition model that pays homage to the S30-generation Datsun 240Z, unveiled 55 years ago in 1969. This exclusive edition blends modern performance with classic design elements, celebrating over half a century of sports car excellence.

Classic Design with Modern Flair

The 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition is based on the Z Performance grade and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. Its standout feature is the exclusive New Sight Orange paint, reminiscent of the iconic orange body of the original 240Z. This striking colour scheme is complemented by a black hood decal, bodyside decals, and Heritage Edition decals surrounding the Z emblems aft of the quarter windows.

Further enhancing its retro-inspired aesthetic, the Heritage Edition boasts a new front fascia with rectangular grille openings, 19-inch alloy wheels, and fender extensions at each corner. These design elements collectively echo the look of the historic 240Z, blending nostalgia with contemporary styling.

Performance and Features

Under the hood, the Z Heritage Edition is powered by a formidable twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine, delivering an impressive 400hp. This powertrain is paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential, ensuring optimal traction and handling. The model also features Nissan Performance brakes with red callipers, adding both aesthetic and functional value.