$!Nissan unveils the 2024 Z Heritage edition

IN a nod to its storied history, Nissan introduces the 2024 Z Heritage Edition, a special limited-edition model that pays homage to the S30-generation Datsun 240Z, unveiled 55 years ago in 1969. This exclusive edition blends modern performance with classic design elements, celebrating over half a century of sports car excellence.
Classic Design with Modern Flair
The 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition is based on the Z Performance grade and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. Its standout feature is the exclusive New Sight Orange paint, reminiscent of the iconic orange body of the original 240Z. This striking colour scheme is complemented by a black hood decal, bodyside decals, and Heritage Edition decals surrounding the Z emblems aft of the quarter windows.
Further enhancing its retro-inspired aesthetic, the Heritage Edition boasts a new front fascia with rectangular grille openings, 19-inch alloy wheels, and fender extensions at each corner. These design elements collectively echo the look of the historic 240Z, blending nostalgia with contemporary styling.
Performance and Features
Under the hood, the Z Heritage Edition is powered by a formidable twin-turbo 3.0-litre V6 engine, delivering an impressive 400hp. This powertrain is paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential, ensuring optimal traction and handling. The model also features Nissan Performance brakes with red callipers, adding both aesthetic and functional value.
Built on the Z Performance grade, the Heritage Edition includes all the desirable features of the base model, making it a well-rounded sports car suitable for both road and track enthusiasts. Its blend of power, precision, and style makes it a worthy tribute to the legacy of the Z series.
Pricing and Availability
The 2024 Nissan Z Heritage Edition is set to hit the market this June, with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $59,135 (RM278,747). Given its limited production and exclusive design elements, this model is expected to be a sought-after addition to the Nissan Z lineup.
With the 2024 Z Heritage Edition, Nissan continues its tradition of celebrating its rich heritage while pushing the boundaries of modern automotive performance and design. This special edition model not only honors the past but also sets a high standard for the future of the Z series.