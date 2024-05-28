Peugeot Malaysia Delivers First Batch of The All-New 408 to First 10 Owners in Malaysia

PEUGEOT MALAYSIA recently celebrated a significant milestone by delivering the first batch of the all-new Peugeot 408 to 9 proud owners in Malaysia. The vehicle handover ceremony took place at the Malaysia Autoshow 2024, where the delighted owners received their brand-new Peugeot 408, marking the culmination of their orders placed since mid-April.

The all-new Peugeot 408 has garnered widespread acclaim and sparked considerable interest, with over 300 bookings received and counting since the commencement of order-taking. Impressively, 60% of these bookings are for the GT variant, while 22% are for the Premium variant and 18% for the Allure variant. This overwhelming response underscores the car’s unique position in the market, defying traditional categorisation and meeting diverse preferences.

The exceptional appeal of the new Peugeot 408 was further validated by His Excellency Axel Cruau, the French Ambassador to Malaysia, who personally selected the Peugeot 408 GT as the official embassy vehicle. His Excellency lauded the avant-garde design and innovative technology embodied by the Peugeot 408 during the official launch event, cementing its position as the vehicle of choice for the embassy. This prestigious endorsement from the French Ambassador underscores the undeniable allure of the new Peugeot 408.

Characterised by a completely redesigned exterior and a host of cutting-edge technologies, the all-new Peugeot 408 epitomises ‘The Language of Attraction.’ It features distinct feline-inspired design cues across its dynamic fastback silhouette, offering a glimpse into the future design direction of Peugeot vehicles.

Noteworthy features of the Peugeot 408 include the brand’s all-new logo, the latest Peugeot i-Cockpit interior with high-vents architecture, a powerful 1.6-litre turbocharged PureTech engine generating 218hp, and stylish 18-inch Granite Grey and Granite Black wheels for the Allure and Premium variants.

Manufactured locally, the all-new Peugeot 408 is priced competitively, with the Allure variant retailing at RM146,055, the Premium variant at RM166,055, and the flagship GT variant at RM196,055. All new Peugeot vehicles comes with warranty up to 7-years or 200,000km, whichever comes first.