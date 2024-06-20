Proton achieves historic milestone with production of five millionth vehicle

PROTON has marked a significant milestone in its 41-year history by producing its five-millionth vehicle. The landmark car, a Proton X90 Flagship, was unveiled during a special visit to the company’s Centre of Excellence (COE) complex by Malaysian Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Y.B. Senator Tengku Datuk Seri Utama Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, and Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology, Jin Zhuanglong.

Celebrating Diplomatic Ties

The visit coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Malaysia, celebrated on May 31, 2024. Other distinguished guests included Y.B. Ng Sze Han, Selangor state Executive Committee member for Investment, Trade, and Mobility, Eric Li Shufu, Chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar, Group Managing Director of DRB-HICOM, Dr Wei Mei, CEO of Geely International Holdings (Malaysia), Dr Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton, and Roslan Abdullah, Deputy CEO of Proton.

International Collaboration Driving Success

Since partnering with Geely Group in 2017, Proton has launched four all-new models co-developed with its shareholder, upgraded its locally designed models, and introduced advanced intelligence and connectivity features across its lineup. These efforts, along with improvements in product quality, after-sales service, parts management, and an expanded dealer network with numerous 3S/4S outlets, have resulted in five consecutive years of sales growth and increased production.

Leading the SUV Market

The introduction of the Proton X70 on December 12, 2018, marked a significant turn for Proton, with more than 217,000 units of the X series SUVs sold locally and internationally. This success has established Proton as the overall leader in SUV sales in Malaysia during this period. Additionally, the Proton Saga has maintained its status as the most popular Malaysian-made car of all time, with over 2 million units sold.

Proton’s achievement of producing five million vehicles is a testament to its growth and success, driven by strategic partnerships and a commitment to innovation. As Proton looks to the future, it continues to play a pivotal role in the Malaysian automotive industry and beyond, setting new standards for quality and sustainability.