Proton reveals e.MAS 5

PROTON has offered a first glimpse of the forthcoming e.MAS 5, the second vehicle in its e.MAS electric vehicle series, marking a significant step in the national carmaker’s electrification strategy. Although the full car remains partially concealed to preserve anticipation, the preview unveiled several technical and design details that signal Proton’s ambitions in the affordable EV space.

Two variants will be available at launch: the Prime and the Premium, each offering different battery capacities supplied by CATL. The Premium version is fitted with a larger LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery, delivering an estimated driving range of 325km, while the Prime is equipped with a smaller unit, offering approximately 280km on a single charge.

Despite its compact exterior, the e.MAS 5 surprises with its spacious interior. Proton claims the model comfortably seats five adults, made possible by the EV’s flat floor design, which allows for greater legroom at the rear. This was validated during on-site testing, where five larger-framed individuals were able to sit with ease and ample room.

Stylistically, the car embraces a minimalist, rounded silhouette with smooth contours and aerodynamic elements reminiscent of the SMART range. Design highlights include feather-like LED headlights, 16-inch aerodynamically optimised wheels, and semi-concealed door handles. The Premium variant adds a dual-tone roof for a floating visual effect, enhancing its aesthetic appeal.

The interior is centred around a 14.6-inch high-definition touchscreen display, powered by an automotive-grade processor and offering support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Voice recognition is available in both English and Malay through Proton’s ATLAS Auto system, shared with the latest Proton X50. A crystal-style gear selector and two-tone steering wheel add a touch of sophistication to the cabin.

Storage space is another strong suit of the e.MAS 5. With 32 compartments throughout the vehicle, owners will find ample places to stow everyday items. The boot offers 375 litres of space, expandable to 1,320 litres when the rear seats are folded. One of the standout features is the 70-litre front trunk (frunk), which includes hydraulic struts for added convenience.

Charging infrastructure concerns have been addressed with the inclusion of a real-time charging map. Fast charging is efficient, with the battery able to charge from 30% to 80% in just 21 minutes. Although the e.MAS 5 is not performance-focused; it is agile where it matters most, and it accelerates from 0 to 50km/h in 3.9 seconds, ideal for urban traffic manoeuvres.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels via a single electric motor, supported by a rear multi-link suspension setup for improved ride comfort and handling. Safety has also been prioritised, with six airbags and an ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) suite comprising 12 intelligent features, including adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and lane departure warning.

To introduce the e.MAS 5 to Malaysians nationwide, PRO-NET has launched the MISI 5 preview tour, which will visit five major regions across the country. As Proton prepares to enter the competitive compact EV segment, the e.MAS 5 is positioned as a practical, tech-savvy, and family-friendly offering aimed at accelerating local EV adoption.