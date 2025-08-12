Proton rides sales surge with strong July performance

PROTON has entered the second half of 2025 on a high note, recording a marked rebound in sales as the Malaysian car market recovered from a sluggish June.

The national automaker registered 13,518 units sold in July, a 22.1 per cent increase over the previous month, bringing its year-to-date total to 85,674 units. This performance has secured Proton second place in the national sales rankings.

The company’s market share for July is estimated at 19.2 per cent, with the year-to-date figure standing at 19.3 per cent – an improvement of 0.6 percentage points compared with the full-year share of 18.7 per cent achieved in 2024, a record-breaking year for the Malaysian automotive industry.

The Total Industry Volume for July is projected at 70,545 units, representing a 28.7 per cent rise from June and ranking as the second-highest monthly figure for 2025.

The newly launched Proton X50 was a major driver of last month’s growth. Introduced on July 24, the B-segment SUV saw 999 units delivered in its first week, contributing to a total of 2,068 units for the month – the third time this year the model has surpassed the 2,000-unit mark.

With an updated exterior, enhanced interior, new intelligent features, and a marketing push aimed at younger buyers, the X50 has quickly gained momentum both online and in showrooms. Production is expected to reach 5,000 units by the end of August, with bookings approaching five figures, setting the stage for another strong month ahead.

Other models also maintained strong performances. The Proton X90 continued to lead the D-segment SUV category with an additional 229 units sold in July, while the Proton S70 dominated the C-segment sedan class, adding 1,404 units to reach a year-to-date total of 10,750 units.

The Proton Saga, which marked its 40th anniversary on July 9, enjoyed its best sales month of the year, selling 6,638 units and lifting its cumulative 2025 total to 38,345 units. Demand was partly fuelled by the popularity of the white variant of the Hot Wheels collectible version of the Saga, which followed last year’s red edition and has proven difficult for fans to find.

The Proton X70 recorded the strongest growth rate among the company’s models this year, with a 51.7 per cent year-to-date increase. July contributed 617 units to its total, now standing at 4,971 units. Meanwhile, the Proton Persona posted its best performance of the year with 1,499 units sold, and the Proton Iriz added a further 329 units.

Following a slower June, Proton’s July sales grew by almost 2,500 units, signalling a robust start to the second half of the year. The introduction of the new X50 has boosted interest across the entire range, and the company aims to sustain this momentum with additional model launches and a technology showcase at the Global Automotive and Technology Expo (GATE) 2025 during the remainder of the year.

Exports have also shown significant progress, with year-to-date overseas sales reaching 2,258 units – 44.1 per cent higher than the same period in 2024. The Proton X50 has now overtaken the Saga as the top export model, while the Proton e.MAS 7 secured third place. With 20 units exported in July, the e.MAS 7’s total overseas deliveries stand at 270 units. Including domestic sales, 706 units of the e.MAS 7 were sold last month, bringing its 2025 total to 4,959 units and cementing its position as the most popular electric vehicle in Malaysia.