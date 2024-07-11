Proton sales grow by 13.6% in October

PROTON achieved notable success in October 2024, with total sales of 12,799 units, reflecting a 13.6% increase from September. This brings the year-to-date (YTD) total to 125,557 units, reinforcing the brand’s goal of securing a sixth consecutive year of growth. With a projected market share of 18.1% for October and a YTD share of 18.9%, Proton stands firmly as Malaysia’s second most popular automotive brand.

The automotive industry as a whole rebounded in October, with estimated total industry volume (TIV) reaching 70,668 units, marking the fifth time this year that monthly sales have exceeded 70,000 units.

Key Model Highlights

Proton Saga: Delivering 6,112 units in October, this model’s YTD sales reached 60,178 units, securing its spot as the third highest-selling vehicle in Malaysia. Proton aims for the Saga to surpass 70,000 units by year-end.

Proton X50: Leading the B-segment SUV market, the X50 maintained its popularity with 2,122 units sold in October, showcasing a blend of style, performance, and advanced features.

Proton S70: Regained its position as the top C-segment sedan with 1,432 units sold, boosting its YTD tally to 16,200. The upcoming Proton S70 R3 participation in the Sepang 1000km Endurance Race is expected to further enhance its appeal.

Proton X90: Delivered 245 units in October, holding the top position in the D-segment SUV category with a YTD total of 2,969 units.

Other models also posted solid performances, with the Persona and X70 recording 1,520 and 989 units, respectively, while the Iriz sold 379 units, placing it fourth in the B-segment hatchback category.

Outlook and Strategy

Proton anticipates strong competition in Q4 2024 due to increased market offers from various brands. However, the company remains focused on long-term value by enhancing product quality and customer service through its 157 3S/4S outlets, aiming to preserve residual values amid market challenges.