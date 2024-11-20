Proton secures top spot in Malaysia’s 100 leading graduate employers 2024 awards

PROTON has achieved a milestone victory at the Malaysia’s 100 Leading Graduate Employers (M100) 2024 Awards, being named the sector winner in the automotive industry and securing the title of Fastest Moving Employer for the first time. These honours highlight Proton as the top choice for fresh graduates seeking careers in the automotive industry.

Key Achievements

- Top Sector Winner: For the first time, Proton claimed the top spot in the automotive industry category, surpassing two other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

- Fastest Moving Employer: Proton ascended 42 spots in the M100 overall rankings, leaping from 86th in 2023 to 44th in 2024, reflecting the brand’s growing appeal among graduates.

Proton’s Focus on Talent Development

A major contributor to Proton’s success has been its Proton Young Talents (PYT) Programme, launched in 2018. The initiative is dedicated to nurturing fresh graduates and shaping them into future industry leaders.

Programme Highlights:

- Currently, the programme comprises 210 participants, with 72% from technical fields and 28% from non-technical fields.

- Over the past seven years, 259 graduates have completed the programme, with 110 PYTs hired in 2024 alone.

- The programme boasts an impressive 81% retention rate, reflecting its effectiveness in fostering talent and commitment.

Recognition and Survey Insights

The awards, organised by GTI Malaysia, were based on a survey of 44,924 students from 220 campus events at 169 universities across Malaysia. Respondents identified Proton as a preferred employer based on factors such as:

- Leadership and Development Opportunities

- Salary and Remuneration

- Work-Life Balance

- Job Security

Notably, 85.7% of students expressed concerns about the cost of living on a graduate salary, with an expected median salary of RM3,000 to RM4,000 per month for 2024.

Proton’s Vision for the Future

Proton’s commitment to empowering young talent was underscored by Amran bin Mohd Tomin, Vice President of Human Capital Division:

“At Proton, we believe that a thriving workplace is built on a diverse and inclusive culture that empowers young talent to grow, innovate, and lead. Our recognition as the top choice for graduates is a testament to our commitment to nurturing an environment where fresh ideas and strong values come together to drive success in the automotive sector.”

GTI Media Managing Director, Issac Hee, lauded Proton’s transformation, stating:

“These awards highlight Proton’s hard work in reshaping its hiring culture and creating appealing talent development schemes. With the upcoming launch of Malaysia’s first domestically produced EV, many graduates are eager to be part of this historic moment.”

Conclusion

Proton’s recognition as a graduate employer of choice and its forward-thinking talent initiatives cement its position as a leader in the automotive industry. As the company moves toward its historic launch of Malaysia’s first locally produced EV, it is poised to continue attracting top talent while shaping the future of mobility in the region.