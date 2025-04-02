Proton X50 sport edition officially launched

PROTON has officially launched the Proton X50 Sport Edition (SE), a special edition of its best-selling SUV that offers a combination of sportiness and sophistication. Built upon the solid foundation of the Proton X50 Premium variant, the X50 SE promises a more dynamic and premium experience, featuring exclusive enhancements both inside and out.

Since its debut in 2020, the Proton X50 has become a dominant player in Malaysia’s B-segment SUV market. The model has consistently ranked as the top-selling SUV, with over 128,000 units sold to date. The 2024 Proton X50 continues to hold the No.1 position in its segment, and the new Sport Edition aims to capitalize on the model’s success by appealing to customers seeking a sportier aesthetic, without compromising on the performance and technology the X50 is known for.

The Proton X50 SE stands out with several exclusive features that make it truly unique. The most prominent of these is the Aerokit, which adds a sporty flair with front, rear, and side skirting. The vehicle’s body is painted in a sleek Quartz Black, enhanced with glossy black accents at the front and rear, giving it an even more striking appearance. To complement the bold exterior, the SE variant is equipped with black 18-inch alloy wheels and distinctive body decals, ensuring it commands attention on the road. Inside, Proton has ensured that the X50 SE offers both sophistication and practicality. Notable upgrades include a wireless charger for seamless device connectivity, exclusive Sport Edition carpet mats, durable stainless steel scuff plates, and a boot tray for better cargo management.

Under the hood, the Proton X50 SE retains the brand’s award-winning 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. This engine delivers an impressive 150PS and 226Nm of torque, paired with a smooth 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (7DCT). This powertrain not only ensures a dynamic driving experience but also keeps the Proton X50 SE in line with its five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating, which is a key selling point for buyers. In terms of technology, the SE variant features the latest updates introduced in the 2024 Proton X50, including a 10.3-inch infotainment system powered by a dual quad-core processor, which supports the “Hi Proton” voice assistant and the Proton Link app for remote engine start and cabin cooling.

For enhanced convenience, the X50 SE also comes with a High-Definition 360 Camera for safer parking, and its automatic air conditioning system ensures a comfortable cabin environment at all times. The driver’s seat is equipped with a 6-way power-adjustable mechanism, offering customizable comfort to suit different driving preferences.

The Proton X50 Sport Edition is priced at RM105,300, offering customers RM10,000 worth of added value. However, with production limited to only 1,000 units, the model is expected to be a rare find. To sweeten the deal, Proton is offering a limited-time rebate of RM7,000 for January bookings, bringing the total savings to RM13,500. Proton aims to make this limited-edition model even more desirable with exclusive features and a price tag that reflects its premium enhancements.

In conjunction with the launch of the X50 SE, Proton has also introduced the Test Drive and Win Festive Fortune campaign, running from January to March 2025. This campaign gives customers the opportunity to win a brand-new Proton X50 Sport Edition as the grand prize. Additionally, customers who visit Proton dealerships for a test drive will be in the running for monthly cash prizes of up to RM5,000. Those who make a booking and register a new Proton vehicle will automatically be entered into a lucky draw to win a RM10,000 travel package each month. The campaign will culminate in the awarding of the final grand prize at the end of March.

Roslan Abdullah, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Proton, commented, “The Proton X50 Sport Edition is about offering more excitement for Proton customers by leveraging the popularity of the Proton X50, a crowd favourite since its launch. With the SE, we want to amplify that spirit by delivering a version that offers a more dynamic and sportier image, that customers have been longing for.”

Bookings for the Proton X50 Sport Edition can now be made online through Proton’s official website or at authorized dealerships nationwide.