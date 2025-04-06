THE Volvo Padel Open is set to return in 2025 with its most ambitious edition yet, promising a larger prize pool, expanded competition categories, and enhanced participant experience. The tournament, recognised as the largest of its kind in Malaysia, will run from June 21 to July 27 2025, with registration now officially open.

Organised in collaboration with three prominent padel venues in the Klang Valley – Joy Division Padel, Padelground, and PadelKu – this year’s tournament will accommodate up to 320 players. Competitors will vie for a share of prizes exceeding RM180,000 in value, including cash, merchandise, complimentary court hours, and an exclusive week-long experience in a fully-electric Volvo vehicle.

The registration window closes on July 3, 2025, with a one-off entry fee of RM160 per person or RM320 per team. In a show of appreciation to its customers, Volvo is offering a 50% discount on individual registration fees for Volvo vehicle owners.

Acknowledging the rising calibre of local players, the 2025 edition introduces three refined competition categories – Beginner, Intermediate, and Advanced – aimed at accommodating both seasoned competitors and those new to the sport. The Beginner category will now feature an “americano” format during the qualifying rounds, enabling individual players to partner with multiple teammates in a rotation system. Points are earned through each match, and the top 16 male and female scorers will move on to the semifinals, which are divided into men’s and women’s divisions.

Intermediate and Advanced players will participate in men’s or mixed team formats from the outset. Qualifying rounds will adopt a round-robin structure with sets capped at five games. Those advancing will face off in elimination matches played to seven games, with finalists competing in a full match format.

To ensure equitable competition, players in the Beginner and Intermediate tiers must undergo skill assessments conducted by professional coaches prior to the tournament. These evaluations will determine appropriate category placement based on actual playing ability.

In preparation for the main event, coaching clinics will be made available at no cost for participants in the Beginner and Intermediate categories. Conducted in groups of four, the hour-long sessions are designed to build skills and instil confidence among newer players.

The tournament will culminate in a grand finale on July 27. 2025 at the newly unveiled JOY2 complex – Joy Division Padel’s latest venue in Jalan Penchala, Petaling Jaya. Featuring two tournament-grade courts, the finals will be open to the public, with exclusive hospitality services provided for all registered participants.

The 2025 Volvo Padel Open also benefits from the support of key sponsors. Tactical Padel is the official equipment provider, contributing tournament balls, branded merchandise, and winner prizes. Glacéau vitaminwater, distributed by Coca-Cola Malaysia, will serve as the event’s official energy drink, while creative production is managed by Directors’ ThinkTank.

Those interested in competing in this premier sporting event are encouraged to secure their slots early, as participation is capped. Registration is available online via https://padel.volvocarmalaysia.com.