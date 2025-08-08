SAIC Audi’s A5L Sportback sets new benchmark

SAIC AUDI’S latest offering, the A5L Sportback, has made a notable impact in the automotive market, amassing 9,800 pre-orders on its debut evening. As the world’s first internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle integrated with Huawei’s advanced driving assistance system (ADAS), the model marks a significant technological leap for combustion-powered cars.

Starting at 259,900 yuan (around RM171,000), the A5L Sportback has attracted considerable consumer interest, with around 30% of initial buyers opting for variants equipped with Huawei’s Qiankun intelligent driving technology. This represents a substantial shift in consumer expectations, with smart features once reserved for electric vehicles now making their way into conventional engine platforms.

Engineered on Audi’s new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), the A5L Sportback incorporates the fifth-generation EA888 engine, delivering a maximum output of 268hp. It also features Porsche-derived VTG variable turbocharging technology and the MHEV Plus super mild hybrid system. These innovations combine to enable the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.6 seconds, demonstrating its performance capabilities despite its focus on comfort and intelligence.

What truly sets the A5L Sportback apart is its pairing of traditional combustion performance with next-generation driving intelligence. Unlike most vehicles currently equipped with Huawei’s ADAS, which typically employ a single LiDAR sensor, this model integrates two LiDAR units, enhancing the system’s spatial awareness and responsiveness on the road.

Inside the cabin, Audi continues to prioritise luxury and functionality. The A5L Sportback offers multi-directional electric front seat adjustments, complete with heating, ventilation, and massage functions. A PDLC adjustable panoramic sunroof crowns the vehicle’s interior, adding a layer of refinement and versatility to the driving experience.

This launch reflects the culmination of a five-year collaboration between SAIC Audi and Huawei. Their joint efforts have resulted in a product that blends German automotive engineering with Chinese technological innovation, delivering a unique proposition in a highly competitive segment.

Looking to the future, SAIC Audi has outlined plans to release two to three more combustion vehicle models aimed at mainstream users, indicating that internal combustion technology remains a key focus despite the global shift towards electrification. At the same time, the brand is actively preparing for a stronger presence in the new energy vehicle (NEV) space. The Audi E5 Sportback will be the first electric model under this strategy, forming the foundation of a broader product portfolio tailored to the evolving automotive landscape.