Tesla’s safety design questioned following Toronto crash

THE tragic crash of a Tesla Model Y in Toronto in October has raised serious concerns about the accessibility and usability of the car’s electronic door handles during emergencies. The fiery accident claimed the lives of four individuals: Neelraj Gohil (25), his sister Ketaba Gohil (29), Jay Sisodiya, and Digvijay Patel, leaving a sole survivor, a woman in her 20s.

The woman’s escape was made possible by Rick Harper, a Canada Post employee, who heroically smashed the car’s window with a metal pole. Harper described the survivor as “desperate to get out,” but unable to open the car’s doors from inside. Tesla vehicles rely on an electronic button to open doors rather than traditional handles, and if the car’s power system fails in a crash, the doors may become inoperable.

Concerns About Tesla’s Safety Design

While Tesla promotes a “safety-first design” and manual override mechanisms for emergencies, these features are not widely known or intuitive. The manual override involves removing a door panel and pulling a hidden cable — a process that could be difficult or impossible in the chaos and panic of a serious accident.

Safety experts and crash investigators have raised concerns that victims may not be aware of the override feature or may lack the presence of mind to locate and use it under duress.

The Accident

The Tesla reportedly crashed into a guardrail at high speed along Lake Shore Boulevard East. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but the crash’s aftermath has drawn attention to Tesla’s safety protocols, particularly in situations involving power failure. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has several ongoing investigations into the Tesla Model Y, ranging from “unexpected brake activation” to “sudden unintended acceleration.”

A Heroic Rescue Effort

Harper’s quick action saved the survivor, but he was unaware that others were trapped inside due to the dense smoke. “I didn’t know there were other people in there. The smoke was so thick,” he said. It remains unclear if the other passengers also struggled to open the doors.

Broader Implications

This tragedy underscores the need for automakers to improve safety features in EVs, especially during power failures. Intuitive and easily accessible escape mechanisms are critical, and greater public awareness of emergency procedures is vital.

As investigators work to determine the exact cause of the crash, this incident highlights the balance that must be struck between advanced technology and real-world practicality in automotive safety.