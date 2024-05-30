The New Porsche 911

PORSCHE has ushered in a new era for the iconic 911 sports car with the introduction of the new 911 Carrera GTS, marking the debut of a street-legal 911 equipped with a super-lightweight performance hybrid system.

The 2025 Carrera GTS model combines the classic rear-mounted flat-six engine of the 911 with an electric motor and an electric turbocharger, resulting in an impressive output of 532hp and 608Nm of torque. Scheduled for release before the end of the year, this hybrid setup represents a significant upgrade from previous iterations.

Under the hood, the Carrera GTS features a new 3.6-litre flat-six engine, offering 478hp and 569Nm of torque—an increase of five hp compared to its predecessor. The hybrid system enables Porsche to replace the twin-turbo setup with a single electric turbocharger, equipped with a 14.7hp motor for rapid response and minimal turbo lag. Additionally, a 32.6hp traction motor and a small 1.9-kWh battery contribute to enhanced performance across the rev range while maintaining optimal air-fuel ratio.

Despite a weight increase of 46kg, attributed partly to added standard equipment such as rear-wheel steering, the Carrera GTS delivers remarkable acceleration, clocking a sub-3-second 0-100km/h time of 2.9 seconds—a first for a Carrera model. New active aerodynamic flaps at the front, along with styling tweaks to the fascias and updated wheel options, further enhance performance and aesthetics.

Meanwhile, the base Carrera model receives updates including turbos and intercoolers from previous GTS and Turbo models, resulting in a nine-hp increase in power.

Inside, the Carrera GTS boasts an all-new, all-digital gauge cluster, replacing the analog tachometer, while still prioritising essential driving information. For the first time, the 911 has a fully digital instrument cluster. The 12.6-inch curved display fits seamlessly into the new control and display concept and can be extensively customised. It offers up to seven views, including an exclusive Classic display inspired by the traditional five-tube Porsche dial design with a central tachometer. The Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system is still operated via the high-resolution central display with a 10.9-inch screen.

Both the base Carrera and Carrera GTS models receive facelift updates for 2025, with pricing increases across the board. The base Carrera starts at $122,095 (RM573,571), while the Carrera GTS is priced at $166,895 (RM784,030), reflecting the enhanced performance and advanced technology offered by these revamped models.