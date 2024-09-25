Toyota’s new four-cylinder engine aims to surpass the legendary 2JZ

TOYOTA is ambitiously developing a new family of four-cylinder engines aimed at surpassing the legendary 2JZ-GTE, which powered iconic models like the Toyota Supra. This new engine family ranges from 1.5-litre naturally aspirated versions to 2.0-litre turbocharged models and is being designed with electrification in mind to ensure higher efficiency, power, and compactness.

One standout is the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine, which Toyota engineers believe can outperform the revered 2JZ. At an ICE technology summit, Toyota, along with Mazda and Subaru, shared their continued commitment to internal combustion technology. An engineer expressed their goal to make this new engine better than the 2JZ, which is a bold aspiration given the 2JZ’s reputation as a high-performance 3.0-litre inline-six.

Initial tests of the engine show promise. It’s reportedly being tested in a 400hp Lexus IS prototype and a 600-hp Lexus RC. The IS uses an eight-speed automatic transmission, while the RC, seen as a motorsport development car, features a six-speed manual. This engine could also potentially power a revived Toyota MR2 and possibly a future Toyota Celica, making it a versatile option across Toyota and Lexus performance cars.

If successful, this new four-cylinder engine could mark a new era for Toyota’s internal combustion engines, blending cutting-edge performance with environmental responsibility.