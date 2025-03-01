VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced revised pricing for its flagship SUV, the Touareg R-Line, aiming to make the luxury model more attractive to Malaysian customers. The locally assembled Touareg R-Line is now priced at RM382,690, excluding the Volkswagen Assurance Package (previously priced at RM469,990, inclusive of VAP), reflecting the brand’s commitment to passing operational savings onto consumers amid favourable market conditions.

Performance and Features

The Touareg R-Line is celebrated for its cutting-edge technology, advanced safety features, and commanding design. Under the hood, the SUV boasts a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that delivers an impressive 340PS and 450Nm of torque, ensuring a dynamic and robust performance for discerning drivers.

Innovative Lighting Technology

Among its standout features are the IQ.Light HD Matrix headlights, a state-of-the-art lighting system equipped with over 38,000 interactive micro-LEDs. This advanced technology offers precise road illumination, enhancing safety and visibility during night driving.