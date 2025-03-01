VOLKSWAGEN Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has announced revised pricing for its flagship SUV, the Touareg R-Line, aiming to make the luxury model more attractive to Malaysian customers. The locally assembled Touareg R-Line is now priced at RM382,690, excluding the Volkswagen Assurance Package (previously priced at RM469,990, inclusive of VAP), reflecting the brand’s commitment to passing operational savings onto consumers amid favourable market conditions.
Performance and Features
The Touareg R-Line is celebrated for its cutting-edge technology, advanced safety features, and commanding design. Under the hood, the SUV boasts a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that delivers an impressive 340PS and 450Nm of torque, ensuring a dynamic and robust performance for discerning drivers.
Innovative Lighting Technology
Among its standout features are the IQ.Light HD Matrix headlights, a state-of-the-art lighting system equipped with over 38,000 interactive micro-LEDs. This advanced technology offers precise road illumination, enhancing safety and visibility during night driving.
Luxury and Safety
Further elevating the driving experience, the Touareg R-Line includes:
- Automatic self-levelling air suspension for enhanced ride comfort.
- A Dynaudio sound system with 730-watt amplification for superior audio quality.
- The IQ.Drive suite, which integrates advanced safety features like night vision, providing drivers with unparalleled confidence on the road.
The SUV combines luxury, comfort, and safety in a spacious package designed to cater to both family and professional lifestyles.
Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP)
For added peace of mind, the Touareg R-Line is available with the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP) for an additional RM17,300. The VAP includes:
- 5-year service maintenance for hassle-free ownership.
- 5-year manufacturer warranty for comprehensive coverage.
- 5-year roadside assistance, ensuring support during emergencies.
A Move to Expand Market Reach
This price adjustment underscores VPCM’s dedication to offering competitive value while maintaining the premium quality associated with the Volkswagen brand. The new pricing strategy is expected to attract a wider audience and solidify the Touareg R-Line’s position as a top choice in the luxury SUV segment.