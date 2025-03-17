Volvo Car Malaysia opens bookings for EX90 and XC90

VOLVO CAR MALAYSIA has officially opened bookings for the Volvo EX90 and the newly updated XC90, two flagship seven-seater SUVs set to expand the brand’s electrified lineup in the country.

Malaysia is among the first markets in the Asia Pacific region to introduce the Volvo EX90 following its initial launch in Thailand last year. Retail prices for both models are expected to be around RM450,000, with detailed specifications and trim levels to be announced at a later date.

The Volvo EX90 marks the brand’s first fully electric, seven-seater SUV designed for global markets. Positioned as Volvo’s most advanced SUV, it features a core compute architecture, cutting-edge safety technologies both inside and outside the vehicle, and a software-driven system that continuously enhances its capabilities throughout its lifespan. The EX90 offers more than 600km of electric range, accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in under five seconds, and is equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins High Fidelity audio system. It also provides a spacious seven-seater cabin with powered folding seats, allowing for expanded luggage space at the touch of a button.

Alongside the EX90, Volvo is introducing the latest iteration of its plug-in hybrid XC90. A modern icon within the brand’s SUV lineup, the XC90 continues its legacy of practicality and premium design. The new version represents the first major facelift since the current generation was introduced a decade ago. It features a refreshed exterior and an updated user interface that aligns it more closely with its fully electric counterpart.

Both the EX90 and the new XC90 are part of Volvo Cars’ commitment to electrified mobility, which includes all models equipped with a charging cable. The company has emphasised that the adoption of electrified vehicles is a crucial step in achieving its sustainability goals, with a target of net-zero emissions across its global operations by 2040.

According to Chris Wailes, Managing Director of Volvo Car Malaysia, the introduction of these models represents significant progress toward the brand’s global ambition of achieving 90 to 100 percent electrified vehicle sales by the end of the decade. He noted that in 2023, Volvo’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models already accounted for more than 80 percent of its sales. Wailes highlighted the EX90 as a crucial addition to Volvo’s existing lineup, catering to customers seeking more space, luxury, and advanced technology in a fully electric SUV. He also emphasised that both the EX90 and the newly facelifted XC90 reflect Volvo’s dedication to safety and innovation.

Customers interested in pre-booking either model can do so through Volvo Car Malaysia’s official website at 90-90.volvocarmalaysia.com.