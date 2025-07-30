A CURIOUS sight outside Ferrari’s headquarters has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation across the automotive world. A Xiaomi SU7 Ultra prototype, a Chinese-built electric super saloon, was recently photographed leaving Ferrari’s iconic factory grounds in Maranello, despite the model not being sold anywhere in Italy.
According to CarNewsChina, the car lacked Italian registration, pointing to the likelihood that it had been brought in directly by Ferrari, presumably for research or benchmarking purposes.
The move raises questions about the Italian marque’s behind-the-scenes preparations for its first foray into electric performance, especially given that Ferrari’s own EV has now been delayed until 2028.
Officially, Ferrari has attributed the delay to what it described as “zero” demand for a fully electric Prancing Horse. However, the presence of one of China’s most advanced electric vehicles within Ferrari’s private compound suggests that the company is quietly and seriously assessing the technological landscape.
And there’s good reason to examine the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra. The tri-motor EV recently made headlines by setting a new record at the Nürburgring for the fastest lap by a production electric vehicle, clocking an astonishing time of 6 minutes and 22 seconds. With 1,548hp on tap, the SU7 Ultra sprints from 0 to 100km/h in just 1.98 seconds and reaches a top speed of 358km/h. It also features a sophisticated thermal management system, a key asset in maintaining consistent performance under extreme conditions, something Ferrari’s engineers are likely scrutinising in detail.
Though the two companies are worlds apart in brand heritage, Ferrari may be using the SU7 Ultra as a yardstick for future development. The Italian marque has already confirmed that its debut EV will be extremely limited in numbers, and with the launch now set no earlier than 2028, engineers still have time to refine performance metrics that meet the brand’s exacting standards.
Still, the unexpected visit by a Chinese electric supercar to the hallowed grounds of Maranello signals more than mere curiosity. It hints at a behind-the-scenes urgency within Ferrari to ensure its first electric model is not just competitive, but dominant in a world rapidly embracing high-performance electrification.
With Ferrari’s silence on the matter and the SU7 Ultra’s conspicuous capabilities, the industry is left wondering: is Maranello looking East to define the future of its electric dreams?