A CURIOUS sight outside Ferrari’s headquarters has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation across the automotive world. A Xiaomi SU7 Ultra prototype, a Chinese-built electric super saloon, was recently photographed leaving Ferrari’s iconic factory grounds in Maranello, despite the model not being sold anywhere in Italy.

According to CarNewsChina, the car lacked Italian registration, pointing to the likelihood that it had been brought in directly by Ferrari, presumably for research or benchmarking purposes.

The move raises questions about the Italian marque’s behind-the-scenes preparations for its first foray into electric performance, especially given that Ferrari’s own EV has now been delayed until 2028.

Officially, Ferrari has attributed the delay to what it described as “zero” demand for a fully electric Prancing Horse. However, the presence of one of China’s most advanced electric vehicles within Ferrari’s private compound suggests that the company is quietly and seriously assessing the technological landscape.