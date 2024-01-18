Limited-Edition Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport Unveiled for Japanese Market

SUBARU has announced the launch of a new limited-edition model, the WRX S4 STI Sport, aimed at the Japanese market. Limited to just 500 units, the special variant introduces a selection of unique features and styling enhancements, making it an exclusive offering for enthusiasts. The sales will be conducted through a lottery system, open for entries from January 12 to 28.

Distinctive Features

The WRX S4 STI Sport boasts several notable upgrades, including the fitment of 19-inch BBS forged wheels finished in Super Black and wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires. The exterior showcases a revised black front grille, blacked-out badges, and a black lip spoiler on the decklid. Additional styling touches include Crystal Black Silica-painted wing mirrors and a roof antenna.

Performance Enhancements

Performance-wise, the limited-edition model benefits from a tower bar under the hood and a stiffening bar at the rear, contributing to an enhanced driving experience. Under the hood, it retains the 2.4-litre horizontally-opposed turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a continuously variable transmission, delivering 271hp and 375Nm of torque.

Customised Interior

The WRX S4 STI Sport features a unique interior with a genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel adorned with silver stitching, shift boots showcasing silver stitching, and specially designed Recaro seats in the front. These seats are upholstered in ultra suede material with contrasting stitching, providing both comfort and a sporty aesthetic. The suede material extends to parts of the instrument panel, armrests, and centre console.

Exclusive Availability

Priced at 6,237,000 yen (RM198k), this limited edition WRX S4 STI Sport is anticipated to generate significant interest, with Subaru employing a lottery system for sales. The exclusivity of the model, coupled with its distinctive design elements, is likely to appeal to Subaru enthusiasts and collectors alike.