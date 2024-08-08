Art of asking right questions

I STILL remember vividly the early days of the internet, back when search engines were still finding their footing. Among them, Google emerged as a game-changer in 1998, revolutionising how we access information, by ingeniously ranking each web page using a unique “importance: identifier.”

Since then, Google has become synonymous with efficient search results, surpassing its competitors (remember Ask Jeeves?) and establishing itself as the backbone of the internet.

According to Internet Live Stats, a website that shares real-time internet-related statistics, Google now processes over 40,000 queries per second, which translates to approximately 3.5 billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches annually.

The company has seen a steady increase in search volume since its inception, with a growth rate currently estimated at around 10% per year. Notably, 16% to 20% of daily queries are unique, meaning they have never been asked or in the current term: “Googled” before.

In today’s digital landscape dominated by social media algorithms and generative artificial intelligence, the skill of asking the right question holds more significance than ever before.

It is no longer just about finding information, it is about navigating through an ocean of data and discerning what truly matters. With the right questions, we not only find answers but also shape our understanding of the world around us.

The ability to pose the right question extends beyond academic or professional settings, it influences how we interact with others and interpret our experiences. It fosters a mindset of curiosity and scepticism, essential qualities at a time when misinformation proliferates unchecked.

According to an Ipsos 2018 study, approximately 69% of respondents reported encountering deliberately false reports in the media, and 50% admitted to having believed a story that was later revealed to be fake. This suggests a widespread experience with misinformation, contributing to a general distrust in media sources.

Therefore, the skill of asking insightful questions has become quintessential in today’s interconnected world. It empowers individuals to probe beneath the surface and uncover various perspectives that shape our understanding of issues ranging from technology and politics to cultural taboos and crimes.

As technology evolves, so too must our ability to interrogate its implications. Social media platforms, for example, operate on algorithms designed to maximise engagement by presenting content tailored to our preferences and behaviours.

While convenient, this customisation can also create echo chambers, reinforcing biases and limiting exposure to diverse perspectives.

Last but not least, the capacity to ask meaningful questions is not only a cognitive skill but a mark of intellectual empowerment. It cultivates a mindset of inquiry and critical evaluation, challenging assumptions and fostering independent thought.

Socrates, one of the most influential philosophers in Western history, is renowned for his contribution to the development of critical thinking and the dialectical method, often referred to as the Socratic Method.

This method involves asking a series of probing questions to stimulate critical thinking and illuminate ideas. Socrates believed that through questioning, individuals can uncover their understanding and arrive at deeper truths.

In essence, asking the right questions is not just about retrieving information. In a broader sense, it embodies an approach to understanding and engaging with the world around us. It encourages depth over breadth, encouraging individuals to embrace the complexities rather than skimming the surface.

In the face of rapid technological advancement and pervasive digital influence in our lives, let us prioritise cultivating questioning minds in ourselves and in the young ones. Encourage curiosity (in the good sense, i.e. tabayyun, not the gossiping sense) and teach the art of formulating meaningful questions.

By doing so, we can empower future generations to manoeuvre the intricacies of a digital age with clarity and purpose. So let us embrace the transformative power of asking the right questions in each part of our lives.

Start today, and ask away.

The writer is an associate professor of biomedical engineering and former director of the Corporate Communications Centre at Universiti Malaya. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com