Critical role of caregivers and support for elderly

MALAYSIA is experiencing significant demographic changes, notably an increase in the number of senior citizens.

According to the Statistics Department and the Health Ministry, Malaysia is projected to become an ageing nation by 2030.

The World Health Organisation reports a similar global trend: currently, one billion people worldwide are 60 years old or older.

This number is expected to rise to 1.4 billion by 2030, representing one-sixth of the global population, and to 2.1 billion by 2050.

Additionally, the population of individuals aged 80 and above is projected to triple from 2020 to 2050, reaching 426 million people.

As the number of senior citizens grows, issues related to inactive elderly individuals who struggle to support themselves and face challenges in affording medical treatments frequently make headlines.

The elderly play a crucial role in imparting life’s core values to younger generations, emphasising the importance of supporting them. Therefore, addressing the needs of the elderly in Malaysia within our families and on a broader societal level is essential. This support underscores the critical role of caregivers.

Caregivers are indispensable in maintaining the health, independence and overall quality of life of senior citizens. They provide a range of services, including medical, dental and nursing care, personal care, companionship, emotional support and assistance with chores, cooking, grocery shopping and transportation.

Caregivers often serve as the primary connection to the outside world for the elderly, especially those who are immobile or chronically ill. Their role is vital for patients suffering from conditions such as stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and kidney failure.

Caregiving is physically and emotionally demanding. Caregivers often sacrifice their time and well-being to attend to the needs of senior citizens, performing tasks such as lifting, transferring, feeding and managing medical equipment.

The stress, anxiety and depression associated with caregiving can take a toll on their mental health. Isolation and loneliness are common, exacerbated by the lack of free time.

Economically, many caregivers either reduce their working hours or leave the workforce entirely, leading to a loss of income and benefits.

Additionally, the cost of medical equipment, home modifications and other care-related expenses can be substantial.

Supporting caregivers can enhance the quality of life for both them and the senior citizens they care for. Programmes, grants and other forms of assistance can improve caregivers’ physical and mental health, reduce stress and elevate living standards.

Well-supported caregivers are better equipped to provide high-quality care, which in turn reduces mortality rates among senior citizens. Regular care and interaction from caregivers contribute to the mental and physical well-being of the elderly.

Government intervention is crucial in improving the quality of life for senior citizens. Ensuring access to better health care, suitable housing and social services can make a significant difference.

Comprehensive health checkups, proper treatment and preventative care are essential for maintaining the health of the elderly.

Housing should be adapted to meet their needs, including features like handrails, wheelchair ramps and emergency alarms.

Social services, such as community centres and programmes, provide opportunities for socialisation, mental stimulation and physical activity, enhancing their quality of life.

Caregiving is a demanding and essential task that requires substantial effort, resources and energy. Long-term, sustainable and holistic care for senior citizens can be achieved through government subsidies and consistent caregiver training programmes.

Scholarships and grants can alleviate the financial burden on caregivers, while educational interventions equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Ultimately, the support of all stakeholders, including the government, caregivers and the community, is vital in addressing the needs of an ageing population and improving the quality of life for senior citizens.

Increasing the capacity of elderly care centres, equipped to handle physical and psychological conditions, is also essential for this endeavour.

The writer, with impairment, is a senior lecturer at the Department of Accounting and Finance at Uniten Business School, Universiti Tenaga Nasional. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com