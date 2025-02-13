DeepSeek: Catalyst for Southeast Asia’s AI ambitions

THE launch of DeepSeek, a revolutionary AI (artificial intelligence) platform designed with a low-cost, scalable model, is set to reshape the global AI industry.

For Southeast Asia, a region brimming with technological potential and a rapidly growing digital economy, DeepSeek’s arrival could not be timelier.

DeepSeek is set to reshape the AI industry, bringing changes that will particularly benefit small and medium-sized tech enterprises.

Assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University Benjamin Ho noted that while China’s AI capabilities are attractive, Southeast Asian countries will evaluate offerings based on commercial viability and national security considerations. Malaysia, with its strategic push for AI adoption, is likely to be a key beneficiary.

Lowering barriers to AI adoption

DeepSeek’s low-cost model addresses one of the most significant barriers to AI adoption in Southeast Asia: affordability.

By making advanced AI technologies accessible to small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) and startups, DeepSeek is poised to accelerate the region’s digital transformation. This will have profound implications for Southeast Asia’s tech ecosystem, which is already experiencing rapid growth driven by a young, tech-savvy population and increasing internet penetration.

Southeast Asian firms often compete with larger Chinese and Western tech giants that have substantial AI resources.

With DeepSeek levelling the playing field, local companies can harness advanced AI capabilities at a fraction of the cost. This will allow regional tech firms to develop competitive products and services tailored to local market needs, potentially increasing their valuations and attractiveness.

Lee Choon Wooi, CEO of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd, a Nasdaq listed company, welcomes the new change: “DeepSeek’s low-cost model is really a game-changer. It allows many SME like ours to integrate AI-driven solutions and deploy cutting-edge AI models without excessive upfront costs.

“We will see many opportunities in the fields of AI-driven automation for cost reduction, personalised marketing and e-commerce AI, AI-powered content creation for digital businesses and AI training and reskilling services.”

Key implications

0 Empowering SME and startups: SME form the backbone of Southeast Asia’s economy, contributing significantly to GDP and employment. However, many have struggled to adopt AI due to high costs and technical complexities.

DeepSeek’s affordable model will enable these businesses to leverage AI for process automation, customer insights and product innovation, fostering competitiveness.

0 Driving sector-specific innovation: DeepSeek’s scalability and ease of use make it ideal for sector-specific applications. For instance:

0 E-commerce: AI-powered recommendation engines and supply chain optimisation.

0 Fintech: Fraud detection and personalised financial services.

0 Healthcare: Telemedicine and diagnostic tools to improve access to quality care.

0 Agriculture: Predictive analytics for crop monitoring and yield optimisation.

0 Strengthening regional collaboration: DeepSeek’s launch encourages cross-border collaboration within Southeast Asia, enabling tech companies to share knowledge, resources and best practices. This collaborative approach will enhance the region’s collective ability to compete on the global stage.

Identifying incoming opportunities

For investors, the key to leveraging DeepSeek’s impact lies in identifying companies that can effectively integrate AI into their business models. Some of the most promising areas include:

0 AI-powered SaaS (software as a service) companies: Startups offering AI-driven business solutions, such as automated workflows and cybersecurity enhancements.

0 Digital banking and payment platforms: Companies leveraging AI to improve credit scoring, fraud prevention and personalised financial products.

0 Smart manufacturing and robotics: AI-powered automation solutions that enhance operational efficiency in industrial sectors.

Countries like Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, which already have thriving digital economies, stand to gain the most from DeepSeek’s advancements, making them key targets for investment.

Investment hotspots

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla TSLA and SpaceX, is optimistic about the Southeast Asian market: “The AI revolution will be globally disruptive, and markets like Southeast Asia have a unique advantage with their rapid digital adoption and willingness to embrace new technologies.”

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet GOOG echoes: “Southeast Asia represents a key growth area for AI and cloud services. Our investment in AI research and development in Malaysia is a step towards ensuring that businesses in the region have access to the latest AI innovations to drive economic growth.”

Several public tech companies in Southeast Asia are poised to benefit from DeepSeek’s advancements. Investors should monitor these firms for AI-driven growth potential:

0 Starbox (Nasdaq: STBX) – A rising fintech and advertising company leveraging AI to optimise customer acquisition and digital marketing strategies.

0 Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) – A leading digital entertainment, e-commerce and fintech company operating in Indonesia, Vietnam and beyond.

0 Grab Holdings (Nasdaq: GRAB) – A major player in ride-hailing, food delivery and financial services, increasingly incorporating AI-driven optimisation.

0 GoTo Group (IDX: GOTO) – Indonesia’s tech giant, formed through the merger of Gojek and Tokopedia, with investments in AI-powered logistics and fintech.

0 Bukalapak (IDX: BUKA) – An e- commerce platform leveraging AI for personalised recommendations and supply chain efficiencies.

0 Razer Inc (HKEX: 1337) – A gaming and fintech company that integrates AI in hardware, payments and cloud services.

These companies, along with promising startups, stand to gain from AI innovations.

Key takeaways

DeepSeek’s arrival marks a pivotal moment for Southeast Asia’s AI landscape. By democratising access to advanced AI technologies, DeepSeek is unlocking new opportunities for SME, startups and tech companies.

For investors, this presents a golden opportunity to tap into Southeast Asia’s growing tech ecosystem and capitalise on the transformative potential of AI.

As Southeast Asia continues to rise as a global tech hub, companies that embrace DeepSeek and leverage its capabilities will be at the forefront of innovation.

For those looking to invest in the future of technology, Southeast Asia’s tech sector offers a compelling proposition – one that is poised for exponential growth in the years to come.

Dr Neil Foo has over 30 years’ experience in international markets and has helped companies embrace AI digitalisation and smart industry 4.0 business integration. Comments: letters@thesundaily.com