Enhance accessibility and services for seniors

THE World Senior Citizen’s Day, celebrated on August 21, raises awareness about issues affecting older adults, such as health challenges and adapting to the digital age.

It also honours their contributions to society and offers a chance to appreciate their lifelong dedication and service.

In addition to good health, senior citizens also hope for stress-free access to banks, hospitals and other essential services.

For example, banks should allocate a designated counter for seniors to attend to their needs the trusted way that they are familiar with. By imposing upon them to do transactions digitally can cause them a lot of hardship. Some of them have been victims of scams.

It is disheartening to see seniors losing significant amounts of money to scams. Their hard-earned savings are often lost due to their vulnerability and lack of awareness.

With banks using QR codes for services, navigating these systems can be confusing and costly for them.

Banks, government departments and private sectors should designate dedicated counters for seniors to simplify their interactions and protect them from such pitfalls.