Heartfelt thanks to UMMC team for compassionate care

ON Oct 3, I went to the Hematology Department at Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) with my husband, feeling a mix of hope and anxiety. His haemoglobin had thickened dangerously, leading to blood clots in his heart. He needed a blood flushing – a new and daunting procedure for us. We did not know what to expect, but what we found was extraordinary.

From the start, we felt welcomed and supported. The reception staff were not only efficient but caring. One lady, whose name I regret not catching, took the time to explain each step of the process. Her kindness eased our nerves in this unfamiliar environment, making our first visit more comfortable.

There was an atmosphere of quiet determination; you could sense their commitment to keeping things moving for everyone. When my husband’s turn came to draw blood, a nurse was ready to calm his nerves. She explained the need for two pricks, and her soothing voice reassured us that he was in good hands.

Later, we met Dr Edmund, the hematology specialist, who exemplified patience and clarity.

He explained my husband’s condition and the steps we needed to take, using language that was easy to understand. There was no rush in his voice, only a commitment to ensuring we felt informed and cared for.

The true heroes of the day were Puan Alia and Puan Norsyafuzi from the Transfusion Medicine Department. Upon our arrival, they greeted us with warm smiles that brought comfort despite the seriousness of the situation. It was my first time witnessing a blood-flushing procedure, and my husband was experiencing it for the first time as well.

When I asked if I could stay with him throughout the process, they agreed, recognising the importance of having a comforting presence during such a daunting experience. Their kindness extended beyond the procedure itself; they guided us through every step.

They explained why a larger needle was necessary, how long the procedure would take and what to expect afterward. Throughout the process, they were attentive, constantly checking on my husband and ensuring he was comfortable, never leaving his side.

At one point, when they noticed I had not brought anything sweet for my husband to drink afterward, they sprang into action. They prepared a thick, sweet Milo for him, helping to replenish his energy. This small gesture spoke volumes about their dedication. Their care extended beyond their duties; they truly saw my husband as a person, not just a patient.

What I witnessed at UMMC was a profound commitment to service. It was not just about medical procedures; it was about compassion, empathy and a willingness to go the extra mile for those in need.

Puan Alia and Puan Norsyafuzi did not just treat my husband, they reassured us at every step. Their presence transformed a day filled with anxiety into one of deep gratitude.

Gandhi once said, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others”.

The staff at UMMC truly embodied this spirit. They sacrificed their comfort to ensure that every patient, including my husband, received the best possible care. I was left in awe of their dedication, which far exceeded any expectations I had.

To the incredible team at UMMC’s Hematology Department, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You have not only provided my husband with the treatment he needed but also gifted us with hope and comfort.

Your compassion is a powerful reminder that healthcare is not just a profession but a calling – one you have answered with grace and dedication.

To everyone reading this, remember to be kind to our medical staff, especially in government hospitals. They face challenges we often do not see, yet they prioritise our welfare above their own.

They are human too – tired, stressed and sometimes overwhelmed – but they continue to show up day after day for all of us.

Let us show them the respect and appreciation they truly deserve.

Suzianah Nhazzla Ismail

Shah Alam