Humanity at breaking point

FEW would deny that the world is in poor shape. All those pronouncements about ending poverty and stopping world hunger remain pipe dreams. Instead, we see more conflicts, driven mostly by greed and lust – greed for oil and lust for power. All those talks about fighting for human rights are nothing but broken promises.

Humanity is trampled mercilessly in the power grab. Hypocrite is the right word. Even the rampant killing of other fellow beings is open for all to see on social media.

The root cause of such massacre is the hate feeling that has spread like cancer among our proclaimed civilised society.

Much hatred around the world is based on differences in skin colour, religious belief and ideological embrace. Racism is being exploited for political gains.

In many countries, the rise of the far right

is worrying. Groups that champion anti-immigration are winning elections. Is the world reaching a crisis point?

This assertion can be explored from multiple perspectives, which include environmental, social, economic and political, each highlighting interconnected challenges that demand urgent attention.

The environmental crisis, though played down by some leaders, is real. The facts presented by those with credible credentials are indisputable.

The planet is grappling with the devastating effects of climate change, biodiversity loss and resource depletion.

Rising global temperatures, melting ice caps and extreme weather events are creating severe impacts on ecosystems, economies and communities.

At home, we feel the impact of economically devastating floods. Human activities have led to mass extinction rates, disrupting ecological balance and threatening food security.

Our oceans are drowning in plastic while air and water pollution fuel global health crises. Is the world at all concerned?

Despite advances in technology and globalisation, stark inequalities persist. Millions of people lack access to basic needs such as food, water and healthcare, exacerbating global disparities.

Social unrest is common. Protests and movements around the globe reflect growing dissatisfaction with systemic inequities.

Conflicts, climate change and economic instability force millions to flee their homes, creating humanitarian emergencies.

There are economic challenges. The global economy faces unprecedented pressures. The richest 1% hold more wealth than the bottom half of humanity, fuelling resentment and instability.

Nations are struggling under massive debt burdens, limiting their ability to invest in sustainable development.

All the pledges made to finance climate actions have not materialised. Automation and artificial intelligence (AI) are disrupting traditional job markets, leading to economic uncertainty for workers.

Political instability has become inevitable. Geopolitical tensions and governance failures are hindering collective action.

Ongoing conflicts in various regions have destabilised societies and economies. The Russia-Ukraine war and the seemingly ending massacre in Gaza are clear testaments.

Institutions like the UN, which is underfunded, struggle to address global challenges effectively, hampered by power dynamics and lack of cooperation.

There is a visible rise of authoritarianism. Trade protectionism is back. Democratic backsliding and authoritarian regimes are threatening human rights and global stability.

Then, there is the health crises. The Covid-19 pandemic underscored the fragility of global health systems. Global health infrastructure is unprepared for the increasing frequency of zoonotic diseases. Rising rates of anxiety, depression and other mental health issues add another layer to societal challenges.

While technology drives progress, it also creates risks. Cybersecurity threats carry risks. The digital era has brought vulnerabilities to hacking, misinformation and data breaches.

AI raises some ethical concerns. The unregulated development of AI raises questions about privacy, bias and existential risks. Despite commitments to sustainability, progress remains slow.

Many countries are off-track to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, although we are doing better than most.

There is no denying that unsustainable production and consumption patterns are straining the planet’s resources.

Many are racing to embrace a circular economy that stipulates better and more efficient resource management.

The convergence of these crises suggests that humanity is at a pivotal moment.

While challenges are daunting, they also present an opportunity to rethink and redesign systems for a more sustainable, equitable and resilient future.

Multilateral cooperation, innovative solutions and a commitment to global solidarity are essential to navigate this critical juncture.

Do we have the leadership needed to guide us through?

Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Ibrahim is an associate fellow at Ungku Aziz Centre for

Development Studies, Universiti Malaya.

